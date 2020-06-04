Tessa Majors: Teen says she saw a friend stab a Barnard student, pleads guilty to robbery





The 14-year-old boy, whom CNN does not mention because he was not charged as an adult, appeared remotely when he filed his guilty plea, and told the court on the night of December 2019 that he entered Morningside Park in Manhattan with two friends Rashaun Weaver and Lucci Lewis.

"We went to the park planning to rob someone," the boy said in a statement read in court. "After that, we saw Tessa Majors walking up the stairs into the park. Rashaun walked up to her and said something to her and Tessa screamed for help. Rashaun used the knife she had given her to stab Tessa and I saw feathers coming. Outside of his coat. "

The teenager said in court that he, Weaver and Lewis ran out of the park together. Weaver and Lewis face multiple counts of murder and robbery. They were charged as adults and pleaded not guilty to those charges in February.

The teenager who pleaded guilty Wednesday is still in custody at the Crossroads Juvenile Detention Center and will be sentenced June 15. He could face between six and 18 months of detention.

He was arrested a day after the December stabbing and was initially charged with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and criminal possession of a weapon. He pleaded guilty to the first-degree robbery charge, the most serious crime that can be charged in family court, according to the New York City Law Department. He is being represented by a lawyer for the Legal Aid Society, who issued a statement to CNN saying that it will have probable repercussions for the rest of his life, but that this plea clears the way for him and his family to move forward. "This plea for theft in the first degree is consistent with our client's limited role in this tragic event. He did not touch Ms. Majors or take any of her assets. Also, there is no DNA evidence linking him to the events." . statement said. "His acceptance of responsibility is an important first step; it provides an opportunity for this 14-year-old to achieve a successful future." James E. Johnson, a corporate attorney for the New York City Legal Department, which is handling his case, said in a statement to CNN that the resolution was in the best interest of the community and the teenager. "The theft and murder of Tessa Majors was a horrible crime. No family should have to endure that pain. We investigated the case that involved (the teenager) fairly on the basis of the facts and with justice as our goal," Johnson said. it's a statement. "This resolution is in the best interest of the community and for a young man who has had no prior contact with the juvenile justice system and was not the lead actor in the murder." Prosecutors say Majors, 18, was stabbed multiple times while walking through Manhattan's Morningside Park, which is next to Barnard College, where he was a freshman. Authorities say she staggered up the stairs and was later found by a school security officer. She was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. CNN has reached out to his family to comment on Wednesday's request. Rashaun Weaver is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, three counts of first-degree robbery and two counts of second-degree robbery. Luchiano "Lucci" Lewis is charged with second-degree murder, two counts of robbery in the first degree and one count of robbery in the second degree. The Manhattan District Attorney's office is handling your cases. Assistant District Attorney Matthew Bogdanos previously said that the day Majors was killed appeared to be his third target. Weaver, Lewis and the 14-year-old boy focused and briefly followed two other people before passing Majors on a ladder and settling on it, Bogdanos said in February. The entire interaction from the moment Majors walked past them, including the robbery and stabbing, took approximately one minute, the prosecutor said. "This is not an impulse of the moment, an attack of a few seconds. It was a sustained attack, sustained both in space and in time," said Bogdanos. CNN contacted attorneys representing Weaver after the statement was announced Wednesday. In February, the Harlem Neighborhood Defense Service, whose attorneys represent Weaver, urged everyone involved not to rush to prosecute their client. "Tessa Majors' death is a tragedy and we send our condolences to her family, friends and community," said the Harlem Neighborhood Defense Service, according to spokesman Sam McCann. "Our client is a 14-year-old boy with no criminal record or family court record. He should not be charged as an adult." In our shared history, we have too often seen the impact of hasty convictions against children. Let us take these past experiences as a warning and allow due process to unfold in the case of our young client, so that justice can prevail. " Alexis Padilla, Lewis' attorney, declined to comment to CNN on Wednesday. Barnard is a women's school with around 2,600 students. The campus stretches from West 116th Street to West 120th Street on Broadway in Morningside Heights.





