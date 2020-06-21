Test drive: the Buick Encore GX 2020 is a bigger little SUV

Little Buick Encore is such a hit that it got its own encore.

The subcompact utility vehicle has been Buick's best-seller in recent years, and three-quarters of its buyers now come from other brands, so Buick has added the largest Encore GX to the lineup to keep the ball going. March.

The Encore GX fits into a new emerging size class between subcompact and compact, and includes competitors like Jeep Compass and Kia Seltos. Its starting price of $ 24,100 is $ 1,900 more than the Encore.

The South Korean-made Encore GX entered showrooms earlier this year with the literally bizarre claim to fame as the first GM model powered by a three-cylinder engine since the Geo Metro departed. In fact, it offers two. Low-end Encore GXs get a 137-hp 1.2-liter engine with front-wheel drive and a CVT transmission, while higher versions offer a 155-hp 1.3-liter three-cylinder engine for just $ 395 offering a solid 31 combined mpg. All-wheel drive Encore GXs come exclusively with the 1.3-liter 9-speed automatic transmission.

The style is pure Buick, but the extra length and wrinkles make it look less egg-like than the original Encore. Inside, it has the same swoopy dash design that will be familiar to recent Buick customers, with plenty of smooth surfaces where they're likely to be touched.

The cabin space is spacious for two with children and can accommodate four tall adults for short walks. The cargo area is a huge improvement over the Encore and can fold the front passenger seat to accommodate items up to 8 feet long, making it basically a long-bed Buick pickup for slim things. (For those of you wondering, you can also tow up to 1,000 lbs.)

Along with the acoustic insulation layers Buick prides itself on, the Encore GX can be padded with almost all the technology the automaker has at its disposal today. This includes adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree camera, a partially automated automatic parking system, and a foot-activated tailgate that projects a Buick logo onto the pavement to show you exactly where to slide your tootsie at night.

Add all of that and the price increases quickly. I tried a top-of-the-line Essence front-wheel drive trim that cost $ 34,115 with the tech features and a spicy ST (Sport Touring) package that comes with an 18-inch wheel and tire combo and a unique grille, bumper, and grille. tilting panel treatments.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

What does not come is a sports performance. Even with the 1.3-liter, the Encore GX is smooth. Not slow, but not exciting either. The ride is comfortable, the steering is very light and numb and the three cylinders softer than you might expect. This is all by design.

The Encore GX is intended to be a carefree urban oasis, easy to park, and packed with enough luxury to make your commute a breeze. Based on the success of the original and growth in this segment, the Encore GX is expected to be Buick's next best seller, so you can expect to be stuck in traffic with plenty of mellow people driving it soon.

———-

2020 Buick Encore GX

Base price: $ 24,100

As tested: $ 34,115

Type: 5-passenger 4-door front-wheel drive SUV

Engine: 1.3-liter three-cylinder.

Power: 155 hp, 174 lb-ft

Transmission: Automatic CVT

MPG: 30 city / 32 highway