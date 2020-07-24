Test Drive: Toyota GR Supra 2020 is another classic reset

People often blame Hollywood and video games for the bad things, but now there is something very good for which they are responsible.

The new Toyota Supra exists in large part because the model has been kept alive for the past two decades on the big screen and in cyberspace.

Toyota stopped selling the latest Supra in the United States in 1998 and worldwide in 2002, but its ubiquity in movies like the "Fast and Furious" franchise and various racing simulators has been building its legend among younger enthusiasts and has kept the faithful engaged ever since. Resuscitating the name was an easy decision when Toyota decided to bring a new high-end sports car to the lineup.

He did not do it alone. Toyota partnered with BMW to develop the two-seat Supra Coupe along with the latest edition of the BMW Z4 convertible so they can share costs while staying out of each other's lanes. Both cars are built in Austria by contract manufacturer Magna Steyr, which means they are neither German nor Japanese, technically speaking. Welcome to the modern automotive world.

Officially called the GR Supra, it was launched late last year with a 335-hp 3.0-liter inline 6-cylinder turbocharged engine, which is the traditional configuration of the Supra engine, but Toyota added an entry-level model with a turbo engine. 2.0 liter and 255 hp. four-cylinder by 2021. It also increased the power of the six-cylinder from 335 hp to 382 hp and starting prices are now $ 43,945 for the Supra 2.0 and $ 51,945 for the Supra 3.0.

Those engines and much of the Supra's mechanics are primarily BMW stuff. You will even find your logo stamped on many of them. But roughly two years before the cars went into production, the brands went their separate ways to individualize each one as much as possible. Toyota also made sure that the Supra met its own durability goals, making it the most reliable BMW ever made.

The Supra's exterior styling is nothing like the current road. The curvilinear design is busy, but it draws attention. They usually have smiles drawn on them. I could do without the fake scoops, but the whole package quickly grew on me. The double-bubble roof provides plenty of headroom, even for someone tall wearing a helmet, along with the epic amount of BMW-spec legroom underfoot. Ten cubic feet of boot space resides under your lift glass.

Both engines are only offered with an 8-speed automatic transmission, so the ninth movie "Fast and Furious," which the Supra is in, probably won't feature any dramatic gear shifting shots, but there are paddles behind the wheel. . can use for some manual control.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE TESTS OF FOX NEWS CAR TESTS

The 3.0 is also equipped with a computer-controlled active suspension system, electronically controlled limited-slip rear differential, and power seats you can't get in the 2.0. Both models use the same Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires in identical widths, but the 2.0 uses them on 18-inch wheels and the 3.0 on 19.

On the road, the Supra feels like a premium sports car. Its quiet cabin is filled with a back-track of the noise of the computer-generated engine that is activated in sport mode. Even with 3.0 low-profile tires, it provides long-ride comfort levels. One problem that many have noticed is how severe the resonant noise is when you open a window. Opening both helps alleviate the problem, but turns the cabin into a wind tunnel. Official fuel economy figures for the 2.0 have not been finalized, but the 3.0 is rated at 30 mpg on the highway.

Compared to the Z4, the Supra has a unique instrument panel and seats, but uses the same controls and BMW's iDrive infotainment system, which has wireless integration of Apple CarPlay smartphones, but not Android Auto. Some features, including adjusting driver aids, such as lane assist, require deep and distracting immersion in on-screen menus, when a driver would be better served by dedicated buttons.

The 3.0 I tested was the 2020 model with 335 hp, which was more than enough for the road, but I also tested a 2.0 there and on the track. Full disclosure: I've never been behind the wheel of any of the older Supras, so I can't compare the new one to them. Anyway, I'm pretty sure Toyota didn't compare the new one to a two-decade-old car.

As things stand, the Supra drives exactly as you'd expect. It feels and even smells like BMW, with neat and tidy handling and no surprises. It is fast to turn, stable through curves, has great grip and good throttle control.

The only place it falls short is on the long straights, where those 255 horses just aren't enough. While the accompanying 29 lb-ft torque is good for a 0-60 5.0-second sprint, things start to slow down above 100 mph. The 3.0 can reach 60 mph in 3.9 seconds, despite weighing about 219 pounds more than the 2,081 at 3,181 pounds. Both models have an electronically restricted top speed of 155 mph.

As for its value, it is difficult to say because the Supra exists in a kind of bubble. The only two-seat sports car it directly competes with is the Nissan 370Z, which is over a decade old and not as refined, but offers similar performance for $ 31,015. Meanwhile, the Z4 2.0i costs $ 7,000 more than the Supra 2.0.

If the price is still too high for you to live your Y2K dream, don't worry, because the Supra is available to play on PlayStation & # 39; s Grand Turismo Sport and Forza on Xbox, as it should be.

———-

2021 Toyota GR Supra 2.0

Base price: $ 43,495

Type: rear-wheel drive 2-door coupe

Engine: 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder

Power: 255 hp, 295 lb-ft

Transmission: 8-speed automatic

MPG: TBD