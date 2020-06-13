Texans coach Bill O & # 39; Brien ready to kneel: & # 39; I agree & # 39;

An NFL coach said he is ready to kneel during the national anthem next season with his players to protest against racial injustice and police brutality.

"Yes, I will kneel, I agree," Houston Texans coach Bill O & # 39; Brien told the Houston Chronicle on Friday. “Players have the right to protest, to be heard, and to be who they are.

"They are not kneeling because they are against our flag. They are kneeling because they have not been treated equally in this country for more than 400 years."

O & # 39; Brien, along with Texans President and CEO Cal McNair, JJ Watt and many other players, attended George Floyd's funeral earlier this week. The 50-year-old, who will enter his seventh season as a Texans coach, spoke last week about the state of race relations in the United States and said, "We all have to stand up and understand what is happening." . in this country now it's wrong. "

O'Brien also strongly supported his players who knelt in 2017 after then-owner Bob McNair, who died in 2018, was widely criticized for saying during an owners meeting that "we cannot allow inmates to run the prison" . That was in reference to player protests and protests during the national anthem at the time.

"I support my players 100 percent," said O & # 39; Brien after the first game played since the controversy erupted. "I love my players. I support them 100 percent. "

In Friday's Chronicle article, O & # 39; Brien also said he believes the Texans' organization, led by owner Janice McNair and the rest of the family, is "trying to find ways to combat racial injustice in this country". Janice gained team ownership.

"It was not a conscious effort," O & # 39; Brien told the website, referring to the Texans' response to Floyd's death. "It wasn't like we had a conversation together and decided to do it. I think we just said enough is enough, and we have to do the right thing. As an organization, we are part of the conversation and we want to do our part."

Floyd, 46, died May 25 in Minneapolis after police officer Derek Chauvin, 44, pressed his knee to Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes after Floyd was suspected of having spent a counterfeit $ 20 bill.

Chauvin faces the charge of second-degree murder, in addition to the original charges of third-degree murder and second-degree murder with guilty negligence.