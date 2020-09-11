Texans vs Chiefs live stream Reddit online Free: NFL 2020

Texans vs Chiefs live stream is the NFL season opener. And while most will assume that the Chiefs have this game in the bag, Houston isn't going to be an easy team to beat,

Today’s Texans vs Chiefs live stream is the NFL season opener. And while most will assume that the Chiefs have this game in the bag, Houston isn’t going to be an easy team to beat, entering with the goal of trying to erase memories of the divisional round playoff game they squandered. Here’s everything you need for this NFL live stream.

Super Bowl MVP Pat Mahomes and the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs get their 2020/21 season underway tonight in AFC West vs South clash against the Houston Texans. Follow our guide as we explain where to find a quality Texans vs Chiefs live stream and watch all the NFL action online wherever you are this Thursday.

Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs

When: Thursday, September 10

Thursday, September 10 Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: WATCH HERE

The Texans vs Chiefs is the first game of the 2020/21 NFL season and kicks-off at 8.10pm ET / 5.10pm PT at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City – home to Patrick Mahomes and the reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs. Limited fans will be allowed but if you can’t join in person, then check out the wide range of TV channel and live stream options below.

For Mahomes, head coach Andy Reid, and the Chiefs, they’ll be going into the new season with one goal: becoming the back-to-back Super Bowl champions since the New England Patriots in the 2003 and 2004 Super Bowls (2002/03 and 2003/04 seasons).

The Chiefs enter the season as favorites to do just that, according to the Vegas bookmakers, and they return not only Mahomes but a number of other key skill players, including WR Tyreek Hill, the league’s best TE in Travis Kelce, and ultra-reliable kicker Harrison Butker. They’ve also added some youth to their ranks in new starting RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who they’ll be hoping makes the position his own for many years to come, after the team deployed a committee approach for much of last season.

On the other side of the ball, the visit Houston Texans and coach Bill O’Brien will be out for revenge after seeing a 24-0 lead slip to the Chiefs in last year’s AFC Divisional Playoffs. They’re typically a force in the AFC and signal-caller Deshaun Watson is already one of the league’s best QBs, even if he’s technically still a few years off his prime. They’ve also added a first-rate running back in their roster in former Arizona Cardinals star David Johnson, but it remains to be seen if he can stay healthy for long enough to justify them parting ways with stud WR DeAndre Hopkins to made the move happen.

The action’s about to get under way a Arrowhead Stadium, so read on as we explain how to watch the Texans vs Chiefs online and get an NFL live stream wherever you are right now.

Texans vs Chiefs Preview

It’s been a long wait, but football is officially back and the opening game of the season is a good one featuring a few of the best quarterbacks the game has to offer.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Super Bowl MVP a year ago, cashed in this offseason, signing a 10-year extension that has the potential to be worth half a billion dollars when all is said and done. Mahomes

“I’m just as excited, I promise you that,” Mahomes said this week. “Every time I get to go to the football field, go to Arrowhead Stadium, or wherever we are playing, and suit up for the Chiefs, I have the ultimate excitement. [It doesn’t] matter if it’s preseason or it’s in the Super Bowl.

“I’m just going to go out there and embrace the moment, getting out there with our brothers and playing the game we love because we didn’t know if it was going to happen.”

Deshaun Watson inked his own extension recently worth $177.54 million with nearly $111 million in guarantees, per ESPN.

“These two guys are just great players. Very, very dynamic players,” Texans coach Bill O’Brien said of Watson and Mahomes. “It’s always interesting how the schedules are made that this is the game that opens up the season, especially with what’s gone on. What’s gone on the last six months, it’s unprecedented. Now you have this game with these two quarterbacks who have done so much early in their careers, its’ a great night for the league and a great night for football.”

Many eyes will be on what the teams will do in terms of a social justice message in light of recent protests in the country calling for change.

“There will definitely be conversations leading up to the game,” Texans star defensive end JJ Watt told reporters, “whether it’s within our team alone or with the Chiefs. However it may be, to make sure that whatever everybody does, we’re on the same page.”

The Chiefs, a popular pick to repeat as Super Bowl champs, are the biggest favorite of Week 1, entering the game as 9-point favorites. The Texans are embracing the underdog role.

“We have an opportunity going to the defending Super Bowl champs’ home stadium right off the bat and compete with a great team. That’s what you want,” Watson said “This is the best opportunity you can have to start the season.”

NFL Odds and Betting Lines

NFL odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds last updated Thursday at 1:35 p.m. ET.

Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-9.5)

Over/Under: 54.5 (-110)