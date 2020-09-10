Texans vs Chiefs live streams reddit Thursday night nfl football game 2020 free

The NFL is back tonight with a rematch of the 2019 AFC Divisional Playoffs with the Houston Texans traveling to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the 2019 Superbowl Champion, Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football. The fans of yank Football will finally heave a sigh of relief because the official season kicks off tonight. The defensive Super Bowl champions Kansas town Chiefs can play host to the Houston Texans within the season opener that is promising loads of thrill. With the regular season upon US, the fans ar finally rejoicing at some positive to shed their coronavirus woes away.

Ready to watch the Chiefs vs Texans game through Reddit, we’ve got an entire channel guide for you. NFL game pass users will watch the sport pass though the official web site of the NFL. Let’s verify the total streaming list below.

Reddit is a social media site that provides live-action coverage of sports and entertainment events when any of its users upload the same from their account. You just need to create an account on Reddit and wait for the opportune moment when you find a subreddit. It will allow you to get access to a viable link put up by any of the users, that is live-streaming the Texans vs Chiefs game. Be careful of pirated links and illegal streams that try to get your credit card information.

Texans vs Chiefs live streams in the US

In America, Texans vs Chiefs is going to be broadcast on NBC, which is included on most cable TV packages and is available on two of our favorite streaming services, fuboTV and Sling TV. The game starts at 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT, today (Thursday, Sept. 10).

Of the two, football fans will probably want fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you’ll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That’s why it’s one of the best streaming services.

Sling may get you this game, but it doesn’t include CBS and the NFL Network (as well as NFL RedZone). It’s a case of “you get what you pay for” as Sling Orange & Blue (which you’d need to get ESPN, FOX and NBC) costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with NBC, and the top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don’t want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It’s got a 7-day free trial so you don’t need to pay up front., Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $45 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has NBC for this game, as well as local Fox affiliates and ESPN.

The Texans vs Chiefs game is one of the many matches that Prime members get for free, as you can watch Thursday Night Football on Prime Video without ever needing to pay extra.

How to watch Texans vs Chiefs live streams with a VPN

Football fans, if for some reason you’ve had to leave your own “bubble” — or you’ve been hit by a dreaded local blackout — and you can’t watch the Texans vs Chiefs live streams you want, you’re not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won’t hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We’ve tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you’ve got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we’re impressed by the service’s ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There’s a 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re not satisfied.

Texans vs Chiefs Preview

It’s been a long wait, but football is officially back and the opening game of the season is a good one featuring a few of the best quarterbacks the game has to offer.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Super Bowl MVP a year ago, cashed in this offseason, signing a 10-year extension that has the potential to be worth half a billion dollars when all is said and done. Mahomes

“I’m just as excited, I promise you that,” Mahomes said this week. “Every time I get to go to the football field, go to Arrowhead Stadium, or wherever we are playing, and suit up for the Chiefs, I have the ultimate excitement. [It doesn’t] matter if it’s preseason or it’s in the Super Bowl.

“I’m just going to go out there and embrace the moment, getting out there with our brothers and playing the game we love because we didn’t know if it was going to happen.”

Deshaun Watson inked his own extension recently worth $177.54 million with nearly $111 million in guarantees, per ESPN.

“These two guys are just great players. Very, very dynamic players,” Texans coach Bill O’Brien said of Watson and Mahomes. “It’s always interesting how the schedules are made that this is the game that opens up the season, especially with what’s gone on. What’s gone on the last six months, it’s unprecedented. Now you have this game with these two quarterbacks who have done so much early in their careers, its’ a great night for the league and a great night for football.”

Many eyes will be on what the teams will do in terms of a social justice message in light of recent protests in the country calling for change.

“There will definitely be conversations leading up to the game,” Texans star defensive end JJ Watt told reporters, “whether it’s within our team alone or with the Chiefs. However it may be, to make sure that whatever everybody does, we’re on the same page.”

The Chiefs, a popular pick to repeat as Super Bowl champs, are the biggest favorite of Week 1, entering the game as 9-point favorites. The Texans are embracing the underdog role.

“We have an opportunity going to the defending Super Bowl champs’ home stadium right off the bat and compete with a great team. That’s what you want,” Watson said “This is the best opportunity you can have to start the season.”