Texas and Arizona bring refrigerated trucks to store hundreds of bodies after the increase in deaths from coronavirus

Texas and Arizona are bringing in refrigerated trucks to expand the morgue's capacity in several counties in each state, after the number of deaths from coronavirus broke records this week.

ALEX BERENSON CLAIMS THE CORONAVIRUS POINTS IN THE SUN BELT ARE A & # 39; DIFFERENT ORDER OF MAGNITUDE & # 39; FROM NEW YORK

Texas on Thursday reported a record high in single-day deaths with 129 people dead, bringing the total to 3,561. The state registered 10,291 new cases of the virus, bringing the total to 292,656.

Reuters reported that San Antonio and Bexar County received five refrigerated trailers to store up to 180 bodies, as some hospital and funeral mortuaries have reached capacity.

Two additional counties, Cameron and Hidalgo, also share a refrigerated trailer to deal with the influx.

As the US surpassed its one-day high, reporting 77,255 new cases of COVID-19, the data showed that nearly 20 percent of those cases were in Texas.

In Arizona, 58 people died, bringing the state's total deaths to 2,492. In total, 135,000 people have been infected with COVID-19 in that state, that number increased 3,259 on Thursday alone.

Maricopa County authorities described a "domino effect" as deaths increased and funeral homes experienced a backlog of corpses.

Executive Director of Public Health Marcy Flanagan explained that a coroner generally completes an autopsy of the bodies of coronavirus victims and then releases the deceased to a funeral home.

"If there is no place to release them, that is, a funeral home, then that is when we have to start storing bodies for longer than we normally store in the medical examiner's office," Flanagan said Thursday at a press conference.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The Office of the Medical Examiner said it currently has a 63 percent mortuary capacity, but has brought in 14 cold storage containers that would allow an additional 294 deaths by the end of next week "if needed," the agency said. .