Texas and Arizona emergency doctors say they're losing hope as hospitals reach capacity

Dr. Mina Tran, a Texas emergency room doctor, said between 70 and 80% of her patients have been admitted with upper respiratory or coronavirus problems.

In Arizona, which saw its lowest number of beds available in the ICU on Tuesday, Dr. Murtaza Akhter told Lemon that so many patients are arriving that he already has difficult decisions about resources to make.

"I am trying not to be an alarmist. I am an emergency doctor. We are prepared for this. Dr. Tran and I train very hard for this. But we cannot just build beds at night. We can" Do not hire night staff in the morning. And like I said, our numbers are only increasing, "he said." It's only going to get worse and that's the scary part. "

With rising hospitalization rates in the U.S., doctors like Akhter are reporting ICU bed waiting lists and have to decide who will be admitted for treatment and who will not.