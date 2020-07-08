Texas and Arizona emergency doctors say they're losing hope as hospitals reach capacity

Dr. Mina Tran, a Texas emergency room doctor, said between 70 and 80% of her patients have been admitted with upper respiratory or coronavirus problems.
In Arizona, which saw its lowest number of beds available in the ICU on Tuesday, Dr. Murtaza Akhter told Lemon that so many patients are arriving that he already has difficult decisions about resources to make.
"I am trying not to be an alarmist. I am an emergency doctor. We are prepared for this. Dr. Tran and I train very hard for this. But we cannot just build beds at night. We can" Do not hire night staff in the morning. And like I said, our numbers are only increasing, "he said." It's only going to get worse and that's the scary part. "
With rising hospitalization rates in the U.S., doctors like Akhter are reporting ICU bed waiting lists and have to decide who will be admitted for treatment and who will not.
Sudden increases in hospitalization and infection rates have followed large crowds gathered in recently reopened public spaces. Each state has begun its reopening plan, and 35 are currently seeing more new cases reported compared to last week.
Tran applauded Texas Governor Greg Abbott by closing bars once again, but said he believes the state was too fast to reopen.
While many states have paused or reversed the reopening in light of a resurgence of cases, Akhter said seeing people continue to ignore safe practices while his ER treats patients with coronavirus makes him feel like he's "losing hope. "
"I'm going through shifts making very difficult decisions and then I drive home and I see people who clearly don't distance themselves, who have their July 4th celebrations, who are in large congregations, and it feels like what I'm doing. useless, "said Akhter. "I don't know what else people need to hear."
And California and Florida are also feeling the tension.