Texas Bar Owners Sue Governor Abbott Over Coronavirus Restrictions: "It's Discrimination"

The Texas Bar Association and Nightclubs (TBNA) announced Tuesday that it is suing the state over Governor Greg Abbott's coronavirus restrictions that were implemented just a few days ago, following a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

The TBNA said the case has constitutional implications and encouraged other bars to join the effort, according to Fox 7.

"In light of Greg Abbott's irresponsible and shameful actions this morning that close businesses that provide a livelihood for their families and employees, we support our members in the constitutional right to protest by keeping their businesses open," said the association in a press release. .

Abbott ordered all bars in the state to shut down for the second time on Friday as Texas struggled with a record resurgence in coronavirus cases, after an attempt to reopen last month.

In addition to bar closings, Abbott said restaurants will be necessary to return to 50 percent of capacity and that local governments will have more authority to regulate meetings of more than 100 people.

The TBNA said it has "engaged" with attorney Brent Webster to obtain legal advice and guidance, Fox 7 reported.

"Any business or business owner who chooses to exercise his right to protest and is fined, fined, licensed suspended and / or charged criminally, we have an attorney available to assist you if you want your help," the association wrote.

The group also explained that it cannot afford to cover the legal expenses of all bars in Texas, but board members have hired legal advice on behalf of 51 percent of all state-licensed bars. This allows the lawsuit to be filed in state and federal courts.

"TBNA has heard from members across the state all day expressing their anger that our companies have once again been closed indefinitely without a shred of scientific evidence that bars and clubs pose a greater danger to public health than a restaurant, grocery store, big-retail store, convenience store, health club, hair salon or many other business segments serving the public throughout the state of Texas, "added the association.

According to Fox 7, any business that does not meet the requirements could be forced to pay a $ 1,000 fine and receive a 30-day suspension.

Fox News contacted Abbott's press office for comment, but did not receive a response.