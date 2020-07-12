Texas City Lists Newborn Death Related to COVID-19

A Texas city reports the COVID-19-related death of a newborn baby whose family told a local television station that he was only 6 weeks old.

The city of Corpus Christi released a press release on Friday saying that health officials had been notified of the baby's death that day. The city reported that the baby was under 6 months old.

A woman identified the baby on KRIS-TV as Isaiah Jeremiah Garcia and said it was his nephew and that he was born six weeks ago. He died Thursday.

"I want people to know that even if she doesn't have symptoms like baby Isaiah, she could still have the virus," Jacqueline Cruz told the station. "He tested positive and had a fever, but he was released because the fever had decreased."

THE TEXAS HOSPITAL SAYS A 30-YEAR-OLD MAN DIED AFTER ATTENDING A & # 39; COVID PARTY & # 39;

Cruz said his sister, Isaiah's mother, took him to the hospital because he had a rash and "fever," the station reported.

After being tested for the flu and COVID-19, her results were positive for the coronavirus, according to the station.

Cruz told the station that Isaiah had no other symptoms, so her sister returned to work.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

"And then he got a call [Thursday] while he was at work that the baby was no longer breathing," he said.

"Isaiah was a very happy baby," he told the station. "There are tons of photos on my sister's Facebook with him smiling. She took a video of him hours before he passed away. He was smiling, he was in the car seat, he was playing with him. He was smiling."

Corpus Christi Public Health District Director Annette Rodríguez told reporters on Friday that the baby had other health problems, according to the station.

HOUSTON UNIVERSITY RESEARCHERS CREATE HEATED AIR FILTER THAT CAN KILL CORONAVIRUSES & # 39; INSTANTLY & # 39;

The station also reported that the baby's death is being classified as a SIDS [Sudden Infant Death Syndrome] fatality, but is considered a COVID-19 related death because it was sick with the virus.

The family created a GoFundMe page that said the baby was diagnosed with the virus on June 30.

Nueces County, which includes Corpus Christi, has seen a recent spike in COVID-19 deaths, KSAT-TV reported Friday.

He also reported that the virus hit Corpus Christi hard. There have been almost 6,000 cases in the city and 50 COVID-19 related deaths.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

On Saturday, Texas hit a record in new coronavirus cases, continuing a worrying recent trend of rising case numbers.