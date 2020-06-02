Texas coach Tom Herman on double standard and race relations

Discuss race relations in an interview with the Austin American-Statesman on Monday Herman said he knows that something as simple as being pulled over for making an illegal U-turn can be a very different experience for him compared to his student black athletes.

"I will never know, you will never know, none of us will know what it is to have that genuine fear," Herman told the American statesman.

"When I make an illegal U-turn and they stop me, I fear what the cost of the ticket will be. I'm not afraid they'll take me out of my car and kill me because of something I said or did. And that's real to them."

Herman does not believe that the average fan can relate, and believes that there is a double standard.