Texas coach Tom Herman on double standard and race relations

"I will never know, you will never know, none of us will know what it is to have that genuine fear," Herman told the American statesman.
"When I make an illegal U-turn and they stop me, I fear what the cost of the ticket will be. I'm not afraid they'll take me out of my car and kill me because of something I said or did. And that's real to them."
Herman does not believe that the average fan can relate, and believes that there is a double standard.
"But are we going to let them date our daughter? Are we going to hire them into a position of power in our company? That's the question I have for the United States. You can't have it both ways."
Herman told the newspaper that he believes that if you're going to cheer for players of color on the field, that feeling shouldn't change once they're out. He said they deserve the same amount of respect and human rights that everyone in this country should have, according to the interview.
Protests have erupted in cities across the United States, sparked by the death of George Floyd, a black man, while he was arrested by Minneapolis officials.
Herman held a three-hour virtual team meeting with his players on Monday and opened the floor for athletes to open up and air out. He said "emotions were" everywhere, "but they discussed how to better come together as a team to create real change.