Texas coronavirus cases exceed 1,300 in child care centers alone

At least 1,335 people tested positive at child care facilities in Texas, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday, citing Friday figures.

Of the infected, 894 were staff members and 441 were children. The cases come from 883 child care centers that are open in the state, DHHS said.

The new cases mark a significant increase since June 15, when there were 210 reported cases from 177 facilities, including 141 staff members and 69 children.

On May 15, Texas reported a total of 59 cases from 53 child care centers. At the time, 36 staff members and 23 children were infected.