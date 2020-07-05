Texas Coronavirus Hospitalizations Reach New Daily High as Cases Overall Drop

A record 8,181 Coronavirus Texans were hospitalized on Sunday, a new daily high as cases overall declined during the coronavirus pandemic.

Texas reported 3,449 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, after a record 8,258 on Saturday.

State health officials also reported 29 additional deaths, with a total of 2,637 deaths and 195,239 confirmed cases.

The actual number of cases is likely to be much higher because many people have not been evaluated, and studies suggest that people can become infected and not feel sick.

Much of Texas began requesting facades on Friday by Governor Greg Abbott. The mask order carries a $ 250 fine. The order was Abbott's most dramatic version, after what stood out as one of the fastest reopens in the United States.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler, a Democrat, told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday that he wanted Abbott to return control to local governments. He said that hospitals have been facing a crisis and ICUs could be invaded in just 10 days.

In the Houston area, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, also a Democrat, said an order to stay home was needed.

Houston has quickly become one of the American cities most affected by the virus. In addition to limited hospital capacity, he needed help to meet the demand for evidence, Mayor Sylvester Turner told CBS News "Face the Nation" Sunday.

Over the past month, the proportion of tests that tested positive for the virus has skyrocketed from about one in 10 to nearly one in four, said Turner, a Democrat.

