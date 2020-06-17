Texas County Demands Coronavirus Face Masks In Public, Warns Companies May Be Fined For Violations

Officials in the San Antonio area have ordered people to wear face masks in public when social distancing is not practical amid an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas as the state continues to reopen.

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff issued an executive order Wednesday calling for precautions. At a press conference, Wolff and San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg expressed concern that younger people contract the virus and infect older family members.

"What we are doing here is protecting the life and safety of the San Antonio community," said Nirenberg.

The order comes after Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, acknowledged that many Texas residents have become lax in wearing masks and social distancing after the lifting of state restrictions. He has said that he will not require the public to wear masks, but he is asking people to take greater personal responsibility.

Last month, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton threatened to sue the cities of Dallas, Austin and San Antonio if they did not withdraw from "illegal" local orders that were tougher than Abbott's restrictions.

Wolff said he contacted Abbott's office Wednesday to notify him of his executive order. He said he hoped the governor would support him. Abbott spokesman John Whittman said the order does not conflict with the governor's mandates.

"Our office urges officials and the public to adopt and follow healthcare protocols for businesses established by physicians," said Wittman.

Texas had 2,793 COVID-19 hospitalizations Wednesday, a record and an 85 percent increase from Memorial Day. Abbott said hospitals can handle the influx of patients.

Several cities in the state sent a letter to Abbott asking local authorities to impose the use of face masks. In a social media post about the letter, Nirenberg said a "one size fits all approach will not work."

Associated Press contributed to this report.