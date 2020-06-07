Texas County Republican President-elect won't take office amid backlash over posting MLK quote with a banana

"I have spent my entire adult life supporting conservative candidates and causes and I am grateful for the thousands of followers who have contacted me in the past few days," Nielsen's post began.
"I am sorry that I stepped aside as President-elect of the Harris County Republican Party and will not take office on August 3. I will continue to uphold the values that have made our country great …" Faith, family and freedom. " Dr. King's quote is as relevant today as when it was delivered. & # 39; Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere & # 39; ", he added.
The Tribune reported that Nielsen deleted the post and addressed it on his Facebook page on Thursday, saying: "It is unfortunate that the sentiment of the quote and my admiration for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. have been overshadowed by the bad interpretation of an image by people. "
However, the image shared by Nielsen was immediately denounced as racist, and members of his own party, including Republican Senator Ted Cruz and Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, criticized him. Both tweeted Friday that Nielsen should resign and withdraw from consideration as county chairman.
Texas Republican Party chief James Dickey said in a statement Friday that he asked Nielsen not to accept the role of chairman of the Harris County Republican Party.
CNN contacted Dickey on Saturday after Nielsen's announcement.