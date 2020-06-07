Texas County Republican President-elect won't take office amid backlash over posting MLK quote with a banana







Keith Nielsen, Harris County Republican Party President-elect, announced in a Facebook post that he would step aside and not take office in August. Harris County encompasses Houston and the surrounding area.

"I have spent my entire adult life supporting conservative candidates and causes and I am grateful for the thousands of followers who have contacted me in the past few days," Nielsen's post began.

"I am sorry that I stepped aside as President-elect of the Harris County Republican Party and will not take office on August 3. I will continue to uphold the values ​​that have made our country great …" Faith, family and freedom. " Dr. King's quote is as relevant today as when it was delivered. & # 39; Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere & # 39; ", he added.

Earlier this week, Nielsen had posted on Facebook a picture of a quote from King: "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere," presented with a banana, according to The Texas Tribune.

The Tribune reported that Nielsen deleted the post and addressed it on his Facebook page on Thursday, saying: "It is unfortunate that the sentiment of the quote and my admiration for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. have been overshadowed by the bad interpretation of an image by people. " However, the image shared by Nielsen was immediately denounced as racist, and members of his own party, including Republican Senator Ted Cruz and Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, criticized him. Both tweeted Friday that Nielsen should resign and withdraw from consideration as county chairman. "Damn, stop. Stop saying stupid and racist things. Our country is distressed." Cruz wrote Patrick said The image shared by Nielsen is "offensive to me and should be for all Republicans," adding that "there is no excuse for this outrageous behavior." Texas Republican Party chief James Dickey said in a statement Friday that he asked Nielsen not to accept the role of chairman of the Harris County Republican Party. CNN contacted Dickey on Saturday after Nielsen's announcement. Nielsen's decision to withdraw comes as the Texas Republican Party faces intense scrutiny over a series of posts on social media. At least four Republican county presidents have recently promoted unfounded conspiracy theories on Facebook related to the death of George Floyd. The charges garnered the conviction of Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who asked some of the presidents to resign.





