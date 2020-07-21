Texas County residents exposed to coronavirus could face charges if not quarantined

Residents of a Texas county who test positive for or have been exposed to the new coronavirus could be criminally prosecuted if they do not remain in quarantine for 14 days.

Authorities announced the order for Hidalgo County on Sunday, explaining that people possibly infected with COVID-19 should also list everyone with whom they had close contact to track the virus.

People living with infected people should be isolated until that person is cleared, the order says.

Residents will only be able to leave quarantine after 14 days if at least 10 days have passed since their experienced symptoms first appeared and they have shown no symptoms within three days. They should also be available for additional testing at the request of health officials.

The move comes after the county reported more than 384 deaths from the virus and 12,263 positive cases since the outbreak began. KHOU11 in a report noted that approximately 930 people are currently hospitalized in the county, and at least 235 need intensive care.

Texas has become a new entry point for the virus in recent weeks. The state has just added 7,300 new positive cases to its total of more than 339,000. Some 4,044 residents have died from the virus.