Texas Delegation Urges Trump Administration to Continue Funding Test Sites

The transition out of these federally-funded sites began in April, but the latest federal funding debate comes after President Donald Trump lamented the surge in U.S. coronavirus cases, blaming the surge. Of the tests.

"I said to my people, 'Slow down the testing, please'," added the president.

Administration officials have said the test slowdown has not been requested and that their comments were made "jokingly," but Trump maintains he was not joking.

The federally funded testing program aimed to boost initial capabilities in critical areas in the U.S., according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency. But given the Food and Drug Administration's approval for people to self-administer nasal swab tests at sites, the demand for personal protective equipment and trained healthcare providers will drop, a FEMA spokesman said in a statement in April, when the administration began its transition away from the program.

A Health and Human Services spokesperson confirmed to CNN that the 13 community-based test sites, seven of which are in Texas, would no longer receive direct funding.

"As we get closer to the agreed transition date of June 30 for state-run sites, the federal government is expanding its support for community testing to a more sustainable model," the spokesperson said, adding that the transition It will include "continued support from retail and pharmacy associations in more than 600 locations" and "offering COVID-19 testing at more than 1,300 federally rated health centers nationwide."

CNN reported in April that the transition out of the show received mixed reactions. While some localities may need federal support, others have already moved toward managing their own sites.

But several Texas lawmakers, including Republicans Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz, say they don't understand why federal aid is being withdrawn as their state sees more and more cases of coronavirus.

"Frankly, I didn't understand what they were thinking," Cornyn told CNN on Thursday.

In a joint letter sent Thursday to Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar and FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor, Cornyn and Cruz urged the administration to "grant an extension to the program for test sites in Texas," what they said is "critical to Texas Proof Ability".

"Texas is experiencing an increase in confirmed cases of COVID-19. In the past two weeks, daily new cases, the overall positivity rate, and hospitalizations in Texas have increased. Some of the largest cities in the state, where They find these CBTS sites localized – they are experiencing one-day records of new cases, "the letter said. "Now is not the time to end a program that is working and successfully increasing testing capacity, especially for underserved communities in the state. Due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in Texas, cities need time. additional to prepare for the transition to state and local control of the test sites. "

Four Texas Democrats in the House also sent a letter earlier this week urging Gaynor and US Surgeon General Jerome Adams to extend federal funding for the sites. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York, has criticized the movement too

Initially there were 41 sites in 12 states, and now there are 13 in five states: Texas, Colorado, Pennsylvania, Illinois, and New Jersey.

Undersecretary of Health Brett Giroir aired a call to reporters Wednesday that states like Texas could choose to fund the sites with the more than $ 10 billion allocated to them last month to support coronavirus testing.

He said the federal government "will continue to increase testing across the board" despite Trump's comments.

"We are going to increase the quality of the evidence. The diversity of the evidence. The accessibility of the evidence. And our targeting of the evidence to the needy and vulnerable," added Giroir.