Texas emergency chief who led efforts to secure PPE dies of coronavirus and the effects of leukemia

As the Texas County Emergency Management Coordinator, David Prasifka was always on the lookout for how he could help his community.

So when the coronavirus pandemic began to creep, it began to run, searching far and wide for personal protective equipment for county first responders, hospital staff, and essential workers on the front lines of fighting the virus. .

Then last week, Prasifka fell ill, and doctors diagnosed him with acute leukemia, according to Atascosa Judge Robert Hurley, who worked closely with Prasifka on the county's Covid-19 efforts.

Prasifka passed away Saturday from the effects of leukemia and Covid-19, according to his obituary. He was 58 years old.

"David had led Atascosa County through the COVID-19 pandemic. His humor, heart and passion not only for his EM work, but for his family will be missed by many," added county officials.

A lifetime dedication to serve others.

Before being named Atascosa's emergency management coordinator almost six years ago, Prasifka worked in the Jourdanton Volunteer Fire Department for more than 25 years, first as a volunteer firefighter and then as chief.

"David gets into things first. He never ran away from a problem," Don Penny, the county's EMS director, told CNN. "He took care of everyone else."

In his role as emergency management coordinator, Prasifka already wore many hats. It would investigate whether someone was injured on the job and take steps to prevent it from happening again. It would prepare the community for any dangerous weather event and update people on any accidents or crimes in the county.

But when the pandemic hit and quickly became "overwhelmingly serious," Prasifka "intervened at all levels," said Hurley, the county judge.

"He worked in the afternoons, got up early in the morning. He communicated with state officials when the PPE was extraordinarily short. He made fun of the entire state for that … Sometimes that involved driving a couple of hundred miles to pick up the PPE. It didn't matter how far you had to go, what you had to do to get it. "

Prasifka had also led the county's efforts to organize the state-administered Covid-19 tests, helping to move the test sites to different locations to make it easier for people to get tested.

"We probably had more (test sites) in our county than any other of our size, at least in our Texas area, and he personally led them," Hurley said. "There's no question (it helped save lives) … We had extremely low numbers for a county of our size until the bars and beaches opened."

As of Wednesday afternoon, Atascosa County reported 148 confirmed cases and two deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University date.

Two heavy diagnoses at once

Two weeks ago, Prasifka decided to get tested at one of his Covid-19 test sites "just for the fun of it," Hurley said, and it came back negative.

He had felt tired and was losing weight, but he attributed it to an abscessed tooth. Then on Monday, she began to faint, so she went to the doctor on the recommendation of her friends and family.

"David was not the type of person to go to the doctor," Hurley said. The doctor diagnosed him with acute leukemia and he was admitted to a San Antonio hospital, where he was again tested for coronavirus, a standard procedure in the hospital.

This time, it came back positive.

"He called me on Friday morning," said Hurley. "He told me what his situation was and that he had tested positive, but that he felt great. They would start treating the leukemia and everything would be fine. He was optimistic as always."

Later that night, a family member told Hurley that Prasifka was put on a fan. Then, at noon the next day, her organs were closing.

"At 4:33 he was dead," said Hurley.

Continuing his work

On Monday morning, dozens of rescuers from Atascosa and neighboring Bexar County escorted Prasifka's body from the hospital to the funeral home.

"I stood on the side of the road and saw that procession and just cried," said Hurley. "There were fire departments, police departments, emergency management departments everywhere.

"Everyone is sad to lose David. We still can't believe he is gone. He was always there, always ready to help."

Penny, the county's EMS director, has been working to keep Prasifka's job.

"It is a real shame that one of our biggest in Atascosa County, the one who was working the hardest to keep us in line, died (Covid-19)," said Penny. "I know I will continue his fight. We worked a lot on this together and he taught me a lot about aspects of his job."

Prasifka leaves four children, his wife, Donna, and five grandchildren.

While there are no funeral services scheduled at this time, her family is asking that instead of flowers, people donate to the leukemia or coronavirus investigation.