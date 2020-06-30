Texas employee dodges bullet, fatally shoots robbery suspect trying to pass counterfeit bill: police

An employee of a Texas corner store shot and killed a robbery suspect on Monday night who allegedly shot him for the first time after trying to pass a counterfeit $ 20 bill, according to reports.

The Houston Police Department responded to calls about a burglary that took place at the Super Qwik grocery store on Fulton Street and Julia, near the North Highway, around 10 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, a man had been shot and taken to the hospital, where he later died.

“Fortunately and fortunately for the convenience store clerk, he had a gun with him. He was able to return fire, "Houston Police Sgt. J. Horn told KHOU." The suspect or thief collapsed here at the store. He was transported to the hospital where he later died. "

The man, who has not been identified by authorities, allegedly attempted to use a $ 20 counterfeit to make a purchase, but the employee told him that he could not accept the invoice, KTRK reported.

Police said the robbery suspect went to the employee's secure area, pulled out a gun and shot at him at least once at close range, and narrowly missed him.

The employee pulled out a pistol and shot the man, hitting him multiple times.

"He is very fortunate to be alive right now. We are thinking that the bullet that the thief or suspect fired was only inches from him," Horn said.

Horn said the employee was not injured in the incident. No charges have been filed against him.

The suspect had a criminal record and was paroled for an alleged similar robbery incident that occurred last summer, KHOU reported, citing police records.