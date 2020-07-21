Texas' first drive-thru strip club has a 2-song limit

A Texas strip club offers take-out food amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Vivid Gentleman's Club in Houston has established a self-service service to offer its traditional form of entertainment, separated from drivers by steel barricades, along with takeaways from its bar menu, according to a local report.

The venue installed a huge white tent outside its 2618 Winrock Blvd. location – and inside are steel barriers separating drivers from dancers, neon lights, and speakers, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Some of the artists wear masks and others don't, but they are all socially distant from the cars, and drivers tip on the pavement.

Under Texas coronavirus regulations, restaurants can only operate at half capacity and bars can only carry out take-out sales.

Strip clubs, depending on how they're set up, could be in one category or another, the Chronicle reported, but Vivid doesn't qualify as a restaurant.

As part of their drive-thru model, drivers are limited to two songs inside the store while preparing their food, general manager Gino DiLollo told the newspaper. The pavilion, according to the report, resembles the emerging COVID-19 test sites in the state.

DiLollo said the measure doesn't make much money for the administration, but it helps artists support their families amid a statewide shutdown that has left thousands of workers in the food, beverage and entertainment industries unemployed. Live.

"Here's the thing, I think we are essential for the people we employ here to support their children and the rest," he said. “They trust us; this is how they make a living. I think we are essential. "

Vivid is not the first strip club to offer sidewalk entertainment, but it is the first in Texas, according to the report.

The Lucky Devil Lounge in Portland, Oregon started offering driving services in April, and had been using dancers as delivery drivers before that.

Like Vivid, the Lucky Demon installed a huge tent, wide enough for cars to pass through, with barricades separating the dancers on the sides.

All dancers wear face masks and rubber gloves.

Fox News' Michael Hollan contributed to this report.