Texas Governor Halts Additional Reopening Phases As Cases Increase

On Thursday, a new report from the Office of Government Accountability highlights how unprepared the US government was to deal with the coronavirus and deal with the corresponding economic crisis that required Congress to collect billions of dollars of federal stimulus.

The report, which is just the latest look at the US government's response to the coronavirus, exposes how the US failed to comply with everything from testing to ensuring that hospitals and states had adequate supplies.

It also takes a close look at how the agencies fought to ensure that billions of stimulus dollars reached Americans struggling with an economic crisis.

"Both Congress and the administration have acted to mobilize resources quickly to help the nation respond to and recover from the pandemic. However, the negative effects of the pandemic on families, communities and health care systems and on the Long-term economic situation Millions of Americans and American companies are likely to persist in the future, "the report said.

Here are some key findings from the report:

About the nation's reserve: The report stated that the Strategic National Reserve was not equipped to handle the demand generated by the states and localities that needed personal protective equipment, ventilators and other critical medical supplies.

According to officials from the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response who were interviewed by GAO, "the Strategic National Reserve did not have the capacity to provide states with supplies on the scale necessary to respond to a national event such as the Covid-19 pandemic . "

In tests: The report also criticized the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for tests to compile "incomplete and inconsistent" test data that has hurt government response, specifically, according to the report, poor data "have made it more difficult to track and know the infection rate, mitigate the effect of infections and inform decisions about the reopening of communities. " He said the Department of Health and Human Services has made improvements to the test report to make the data more reliable, but points out that those requirements won't take effect until August 1.

On the disbursement of stimulus payments: The report also established that a trillion dollar influx of stimulus spending stressed agencies such as state unemployment offices and the Small Business Administration, which had never distributed the volume of funds required of them under the pandemic.

The report said that when it came to handling an influx of unemployment claims and ensuring that an additional payment of $ 600 was paid, many states lacked the proper infrastructure or personnel to respond to the growing number of claims.

On handling small business loans: GAO also criticized the Small Business Administration for failing to provide detailed data on who received the loans, information that GAO argued was essential in providing oversight.

"Congress accused the SBA of implementing the PPP and other provisions crucial to the nation's economic recovery. However, to date, the SBA has not provided critical information for our review, including a detailed description of the data from the loans made, "wrote GAO.

On the preparation of transport agencies: It also requires that Congress require federal officials to develop a preparedness plan for the aviation system. GAO has previously recommended that the Department of Transportation and other agencies do so, but reports that the agencies disagree on who is responsible.

GAO said the plan should "ensure that there are safeguards in place to limit the spread of communicable disease threats from abroad while minimizing any unnecessary interference with travel and trade."

