Texas Governor Urges People to Stay Home as States Report Waves of New Covid-19 Cases

The renewed caution of Abbott, a Republican, is welcome but does not go far enough, Sarah Eckhardt, special assistant to Travis County Judge Sam Biscoe, Austin's home, told CNN. Texas began reopening after the state order to stay home expired on May 1.

"I am pleased that the court has reversed it," Eckhardt said Wednesday. "I'm not sure we can narrow this trajectory."

Texas is one of seven states with record hospitalizations. At least 26 states are seeing an increase in cases compared to the previous week, data from Johns Hopkins University show. Those states are Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington , West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

California posted a staggering 5,019 new cases on Monday, breaking the state's record for daily cases for the fourth time in the past week. In Florida, officials announced 3,289 confirmations in one day. And Arizona saw 3,591 new cases in a day.

In too many places in the country, the pandemic is "rapidly getting out of control," one expert said.

More than 2,347,000 people have been infected with the virus in the United States since the start of the pandemic, and at least 121,225 They are dead, according to Johns Hopkins. The country represents a quarter of the world's total infections and total global deaths.

"We stopped treatment too soon," CNN's chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta said Wednesday. The result could be "exponential growth" of cases.

"We were able to control and contain the virus because of these shelter-in-place orders. The Americans sacrificed so much to make that happen, the people lost their jobs, the children left school and that was to buy us time," said Dr. Leana Wen, who previously served as the Baltimore City Commissioner of Health.

But many places were left unprepared and reopened too soon and too quickly, leading to the latest waves, experts say.

It is in stark contrast to other parts of the world, including countries in Europe, which reduced their number of cases with the help of longer blockades and have now started slowly reopen.

& # 39; The safest place for you is your home & # 39;

Abbott's statement came days after the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission temporarily suspended alcohol permits from at least 12 bars in the state that violated coronavirus-related protocols.

Harris County officials should "step in now" and return to an "aggressive" shutdown due to the sharp increase in new Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations, said Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the College of Tropical Medicine at the Baylor College of Medicine. In Houston

"We are now projecting that our intensive care units will fill up in the next two weeks. And the reason that is important is because we know that as ICUs begin to fill up, mortality increases," Hotez told CNN on Wednesday.

"It is getting harder and harder to manage all of those patients, even if you have, even if you have all the staff," he said. "So that's when you see mortality rates really start to accelerate."

Hotez would like to see a blockade like the one implemented in late March, he said. "Because things are so difficult, we have to step in now and we have to be very aggressive in implementing social distancing measures and staying home."

"This time, we have to go back to what's called 'containment mode', which means less than one new case per million residents per day," Hotez said.

In Arizona, hospital systems must implement emergency plans due to the increase in new Covid-19 cases, Will Humble, executive director of the Arizona Public Health Association, said Wednesday.

He predicted that state hospitals will enter capacity increase mode by July 4.

"What I would be focusing on now is sounding the alarm in our hospital systems to prepare," said Humble. "Because no matter what I do right now, given the exponential increase in cases, the exponential growth, taking into account the incubation period for this virus, we are going to enter capacity increase mode by July 4."

Health officials in the state need to "put those emergency plans into place because, right now, I don't see an alternative, but to go to standard crisis preparedness in Arizona probably, probably in 10 days, maybe less," Humble said.

Arizona is one of the five states with the most new cases, reporting 3,779 cases on Tuesday, according to John Hopkins.

In Florida, officials have noted that Miami-Dade County is one of the most affected areas in the state, but they say that patients requiring hospitalizations appear to be younger and less sick, according to a Miami Herald report. A doctor told the newspaper that many infections can be attributed to the spread of the community.

The observation echoes announcements from many municipal and state leaders in recent days, particularly in the South, which highlighted that the cases appear to be shifting to younger groups. In many cases, officials pointed to instances that include parties and bars as sources for recent groups.

New research suggests that Black Lives Matter protests across the country have not led to an increase in cases.

The EU considers whether US travelers will be able to enter

Meanwhile, member states of the European Union are discussing the ban on visitors from various countries, including the United States, EU officials told CNN.

The EU is working with member countries to decide which travelers would be considered safe to visit the block from July 1. That approach will focus on "virus circulation," said an EU diplomat.

Authorities will also analyze a checklist asking if travelers come from a country that "can be considered to be in a comparable or better epidemiological situation than the average in the EU + area."

In a statement, the State Department said it advised Americans to continue to review the relevant embassy websites for information that includes entry restrictions and quarantine policies.

"We are committed to coordinating with our European partners and allies while we hope to reopen our economies and ease restrictions," the statement said.

Some states remain stable

Meanwhile, cases in 10 states are kept at a constant rate. Those states include Illinois, Louisiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Cases are declining in 14 states: Alabama, Alaska, Connecticut, Indiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, and Vermont.

Experts have expressed concern that even states that may be seeing temporary falls in the cases could begin to see dangerous increases again as they begin to reopen and more residents venture.

In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted Tuesday that the beaches will be open for swimming beginning July 1.

"Let's keep playing it safe: social distance and facial covers, even on the beach!"

In New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy urged younger populations to continue to follow the guidelines as officials across the country report that more youth groups are getting sick.

"We have seen an INCREASE in the percentage of # COVID19 cases between the ages of 18-29," he said on Twitter. "Do the right thing. Wear a mask. Keep your distance. Wash your hands. Don't be silly."