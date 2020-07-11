Texas Hospital Says 30-Year-Old Man Died After Attending "COVID Party"

A Texas hospital says a patient who was a healthy young man died of coronavirus after attending a "COVID" party.

The unidentified 30-year-old man died at San Antonio Methodist Hospital, according to the hospital's chief doctor, Jane Appleby.

"This is a party organized by someone diagnosed with the COVID virus, and people are thought to gather to see if the virus is real and if someone gets infected," Appleby said, reported NBC 4 San Antonio on Friday.

“Just before the person died, they looked at the nurse and said,‘ I think I made a mistake. I thought it was a hoax, but it is not, ”he said, according to the station.

"This is just one example of an avoidable death in a young member of our community," he said. "I cannot imagine the loss of the family."

Appleby said the hospital is treating other COVID-19 patients in their 20s and 30s who are "seriously ill," the station reported.

Earlier this month, reports from Tuscaloosa in Alabama quoted government officials as saying that college students were holding COVID parties with cash prizes being offered. Attendees put money into a pot that was awarded to the person who got infected first.