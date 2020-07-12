Texas is a decisive state in 2020, new surveys reveal

But it is the third state, Texas, where the surprising result comes from. Trump is 46% to 45% of Biden, a result within any margin of error.

It's pretty clear looking at the data that Texas is a decisive state in the 2020 elections. The 2020 campaign may be the first time Democrats captured the Lone Star State in a presidential election since 1976.

The CBS News / YouGov poll is not unusual in the past month. Eight surveys have been published publicly since early June. The result is that Biden and Trump are basically tied, with Biden up by just 0.3 points in Texas.

Importantly, unlike other states, polls in Texas have not overestimated Democrats in recent cycles. If anything, Democrats really did slightly outperform their final polls in the 2016 presidential race and the 2018 Senate races.

Things may change as we get closer to the election, but Texas really is competitive at this point.

Texas has become progressively more competitive during Trump's time as a candidate and incumbent. A major state victory has eluded Democrats, though many races have come in single digits for the first time in a generation. In fact, the state seemed, if at all, to move left in 2018, as Democrats were able to achieve victories in some key races in Congress.

A Biden victory would be a manifestation of that trend at the state level.

Four years ago, Hillary Clinton lost Texas by nine points. She was the first Democratic presidential candidate to lose single-digit status since the 1990s.

If you look nationally, you see that Biden is up about 10 points compared to Clinton's popular two-point victory. If you change the Texas result by eight points, it should be just one point below Trump.

There are reasons to think that Biden could be even better than this eight-point change would imply.

In 2018, Democrat Beto O & # 39; Rourke was three points away from knocking out Republican Senator Ted Cruz. It was the best Democratic performance in a Texas Senate race since 1988.

It wasn't just O & # 39; Rourke who came up. Democratic candidates for attorney general and lieutenant governor finished within five points of their Republican opponents.

As I pointed out last year, the reason Democrats are doing so well in Texas is a shift among college-educated white voters. This is best seen in the Austin, Dallas, and Houston suburbs, where O & # 39; Rourke did disproportionately better than the Democratic Senate six years earlier.

In fact, Texas' white voter population is highly educated. A calculation by Nate Cohn of the New York Times reveals that just over 42% of potential 2020 white voters in Texas have a college degree. That's 13th highest in the nation and the most of any state Trump has had in 2016.

I would expect the trend in Texas college educated areas to carry over to 2020. Much of Biden's gains over Clinton nationally have come from whites with a college degree. In national June polls Biden was up 22 points among this group compared to Clinton's 12-point lead with them in the final 2016 polls of registered voters.

Now, there are reasons why we should be skeptical of a significant time or money investment by Biden in Texas. And if you're not going to go big in Texas, you might as well go home given how big and expensive the state is to campaign and advertise.

One problem for Biden is that he appears to be fighting among Hispanic voters nationwide, and there are many Hispanic voters in Texas. Although Biden is winning them by around 30 points nationally, he is not posting the same margins as Clinton in 2016.

Also, you wouldn't expect Texas to be the tip state at the polling station (that is, the state that contains the average electoral vote plus one). Biden is certainly in a stronger position in the six central states of the battlefield (Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin), where the averages have him between three and 10 points.

Still, the state has 38 electoral votes and a large number of voting elections that could be attractive to Biden.

There is a Senate race that is at least somewhat competitive. Republican Senator John Cornyn increased six (against Royce West) to eight (against MJ Hegar) points against his two potential opponents in the CBS New / YouGov poll.

Up to six Republican seats in the House of Representatives could realistically fall to Democrats in 2020. Many of them are in the aforementioned suburbs.

Finally, Democrats have a real shot at flipping the Texas State House. They need a truck with less than 10 seats, and the race evaluators give them a good chance to do so. If Democrats turned the camera around, they would have to step in to redistribute districts for the first time since the early 2000s.

That is important to state and national politics since Texas has more House members than any other state except California.

The bottom line is that Texas is fertile ground for Democrats in 2020. Biden has to decide if he really wants to compete. Either way, you have a real chance to win, and a chance to rewrite the political map for this year and for the next generation.