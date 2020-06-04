Texas Lieutenant Governor Patrick says the United States must "turn to God" to heal the wounds of racism: "We need a culture change"

Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick said "Fox News @ Night"Wednesday that the former Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis's criticism of President Trump it was an unnecessary "distraction" and that the United States must "turn to God" if it wants to overcome racism.

"I think the timing was terrible, Shannon," Patrick told host Shannon Bream about the negative side of Mattis. "And I think there are a lot of people talking now that they are creating real distractions and undermining what we are all trying to do in this country."

Mattis released a statement in The Atlantic on Wednesday night criticizing Trump for his leadership in the wake of the death of George Floyd, who has been marked by violence and looting in major American cities.

"Donald Trump is the first president in my life who is not trying to unite the American people, not even trying to be," said Mattis. "Instead, it tries to divide us."

As for Floyd's death on May 25 after his arrest by the Minneapolis police, Patrick told Bream that Floyd's death and subsequent confusion "breaks my heart."

"We have racism in this country, Shannon," said Patrick. "But it is really a matter of love. It is loving God. If you cannot love your neighbor, if you do not love God, and we have a country where we have been working very hard, particularly on the left, to cast out God

"We need a culture change to address this racism. You cannot change the culture of a country until the character of humanity is changed."

"The crime against George Floyd, in my opinion, was a crime against all of black America and against humanity and we are coming together," said Patrick. "We have a lot of healing to do and we can't do it unless we turn to God and we need to do it now more than ever."

Patrick added that while the vast majority of US police officers are extraordinary, "if they are bad officers, they must be expelled."

"This guy [former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin] has a bad record [of] before, he shouldn't have been a police officer yet," he said. "But we have 700,000 police officers, male and female. And they are extraordinary, for the most part."