Texas man shot his grandmother and tried to portray her death as a shooting, says sheriff's office

Marcus Hanson has been charged with the murder of his grandmother, Shelia Crosslin, 68, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Agents who responded to reports of a shooting in North Harris County just before 1 a.m. They found the woman "lying in bed and killed by gunshot wounds," the sheriff's office said.

Hanson told officers he heard that "someone started shooting at his home," the statement said. He said he grabbed a gun, got out and shot multiple times at a vehicle fleeing the scene, according to the statement.

Hanson "tried to stage the scene," Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a Cheep.