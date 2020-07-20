Texas man shot his grandmother and tried to portray her death as a shooting, says sheriff's office

Marcus Hanson has been charged with the murder of his grandmother, Shelia Crosslin, 68, the sheriff's office said in a statement.
Agents who responded to reports of a shooting in North Harris County just before 1 a.m. They found the woman "lying in bed and killed by gunshot wounds," the sheriff's office said.
Hanson told officers he heard that "someone started shooting at his home," the statement said. He said he grabbed a gun, got out and shot multiple times at a vehicle fleeing the scene, according to the statement.
CNN has been unable to determine if Hanson has an attorney.
While at the home, officers received a call about a second shooting victim at a house next door. There they found an 11-year-old girl who had a head injury.
"Possibly in retaliation" for the alleged shooting, "a relative of the woman returned the shooting and inadvertently beat an 11-year-old woman in an adjacent residence causing minor injuries," Gonzalez tweeted as the investigation began.
The girl was treated at the scene for minor injuries and released to her parents.
"After conducting several interviews and reviewing all the physical evidence," investigators accused Hanson of his grandmother's death, according to the statement.
"The motive for the shooting has not been determined," the sheriff's office said.