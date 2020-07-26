Texas man who is said to be armed is shot dead after approaching a driver at a protest in Austin: witnesses

A driver was arrested after he allegedly shot and killed a man after conducting a protest in downtown Austin on Saturday night, police said.

According to several witnesses, the incident began when the driver honked the protesters, then ran down Congress Avenue and passed through the crowd, the Austin American-Statesman reported. The driver seemed to hit an orange barrier and stopped.

Multiple armed protesters approached the car, at which point the driver fired multiple shots before driving away, witnesses said. They added that several of the protesters responded to the fire when the driver escaped, and police confirmed that at least two people opened fire.

Garrett Foster, 28, was shot to death.

Police spokeswoman Katrina Ratliff confirmed that the driver had been detained and was cooperating with the police. While Ratliff did not name Foster initially, his identity was confirmed by Foster's mother during an interview with ABC News' "Good Morning America".

In a video that was streamed live on Facebook, a car was heard honking its horn before multiple shots rang out, and people on the scene began to scream and scatter. Then you could see the police serving someone on the street.

Sheila Foster said her son, who was white, had been regular in protests with his fiancee, who is black. "They have been participating in these protests almost every day for the past 50 days," said Sheila Foster.

"They've experienced so much hatred just for their relationship in general," Garrett Foster's sister Anna Mayo told the statesman. "From day one, he struggled to end that."

About 50 protesters returned to the headquarters of the Austin Police Department on Sunday morning, the statesman reported. Protesters surrounded a woman believed to be Foster's fiancee to express their condolences as they chanted the name of Garrett Foster.

Associated Press contributed to this report.