A Member of the US service USA and his family were found dead inside an SUV in his garage Texas Thursday at his home on suspicion of carbon monoxide poisoning, according to multiple reports.

Police found a "cryptic" note but initially found strong chemical fumes and a possible explosives threat as they approached the scene, according to reports.

After officers were able to enter the home, they found the bodies of a couple, both in their 30s, along with their four children. They were all inside the vehicle in what was believed to be a murder-suicide case, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said at a press conference.

"Saying it's not pretty, there are no words to describe that," he added.

The children's ages ranged from 11 months to 4 years, the chief said. The two domestic cats in the family were also found dead in the SUV. The names of the family members were not immediately released.

"It's the whole picture. Adults, kids, pets," said McManus.

Police were originally called to the home for a welfare checkup after the father, a military service member, was unable to register to work, which he had begun to do from home, WOAI-TV of San Antonio reported.

Seven officers responded but smelled "heavy and noxious smoke coming from inside," police said. McManus then added that the scent was carbon monoxide.

"(Somehow) surprised everyone by the door," said McManus.

Police also found a "cryptic note" on the door written in military lingo that bodies could be found inside. The note reportedly added that animals could be found in a freezer.

"There was a note on the door, very cryptic, they told me it was military jargon," McManus said, according to the station. "The interpretation of this was that there were people, bodies or people, inside and they do not enter."

Officers who originally answered the call received a medical checkup and were cleared, he added.

Police said a drone later dispatched inside the home found what is believed to be possible explosives. Forced the evacuation of more than 200 homes in the area around 5 p.m., according to The San Antonio Express-News.

"Police and firefighters are evacuating the area in Red Willow Block 100 in search of possible explosive materials. Please stay away from this area as first responders are working on this scene," wrote the San Antonio Police Department. . Facebook.

No such explosives were found when police finally entered and found the bodies, McManus said. He added that it was not clear which military branch the father was with.

The family reportedly moved into the house in January after residing elsewhere.

Associated Press contributed to this report.