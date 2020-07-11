Texas millennium dies after attending COVID-19 party

A Texas millennium died after attending a "COVID party" and after contracting the disease.

"I thought it was a hoax," the patient, who was in his 30s, told his nurse just before he passed away.

Methodist Healthcare San Antonio Medical Director Dr. Jane Appleby told the local NBC affiliate: "This is a party hosted by someone diagnosed with the COVID virus and the idea is to see if the virus is real and see if someone gets infected. "

COVID parties are held by young people to intentionally get sick and produce antibodies. While COVID-19 was first thought to cause death only in older people and people with underlying health problems, increasingly healthy former youth are filling hospitals and morgues.

"Just before the patient died, they looked at their nurse and said, 'I think I made a mistake, I thought it was a hoax, but it is not,'" Appleby told NBC.

There has been a huge increase in COVID-19 cases across Texas, and San Antonio is currently burdened with 18,000 cases and more than 1,200 patients in the hospital.

"He doesn't discriminate and neither of us is invincible," said Appleby. "I don't want to be an alarmist, and we're just trying to share a few real-world examples to help our community realize that this virus is very serious and can spread easily."