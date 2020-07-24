Texas mother, 2 young daughters found dead in SUV, prompting investigation: police

On Thursday, a Texas woman and her two daughters were found dead in a van near Dallas, less than 24 hours after they were reported missing, authorities said.

Natalie Chambers, 31, was last seen leaving her Forney home on Wednesday morning to take her children, Elise, 2, and Izabel, 4, to a play date in the nearby town. Grapevine, but they never came, according to the Kaufman. County Sheriff's Office.

Due to concerns from family members, police said the sheriff's office asked them to find an area where Chambers might have been traveling, when they found the blue Ford Escape in a parking lot at Farmers Branch, near Dallas, it reported. FOX 4 Dallas.

AS A FRIEND OF THE DALLAS OFFICER MURDERED AT AMBUSH 4 YEARS AGO HE CONTINUES TO HONOR HIS LEGACY

"Our officers responded to the location, searched the area, and in fact located the vehicle in the 4300 block of the LBJ Freeway," said Farmers Branch Police Department Officer Steve Rutherford. "Upon contacting the occupants of the vehicle, officers noted that there were three occupants inside the vehicle and it was tragically discovered that all three occupants of the vehicle had died."

Rutherford said it was not immediately clear how they died, or what led them to that area after they left on the game date. A nearby worker reported seeing the SUV in the parking lot, but nothing appeared to be "unusual."

"To be honest with you, we didn't see anything wrong, no shooting or anything like that, nothing unusual," Amado Silva said. "The windows were rolled up. We didn't realize there was someone inside or anything. We didn't see anything suspicious around the car. "

THE YOUNG PATIENT CAUGHT CORONAVIRUSES IN THE PARTY, PASSED IT TO THE GRANDFATHER WHO WAS, THE DOCTOR SAYS

Investigators are determining if surveillance video in the area can determine exactly how long Chambers and her daughters have been there. Her cell phone was last detected around 1 p.m. Wednesday in the area, WFAA-TV Dallas reported.

Elissa Brabandt, a friend of Chambers who had known her since high school, said the mother had recently been injured and was in pain, but gave no further details: "We lost a bright light in our lives."

"I hear her voice, and if she was having a horrible day, she would just come in and say, 'Hi, I love you, you're amazing, you're appreciated,'" Brabandt said, adding that her daughters were like his mother.

"And his dad, we are thinking of him right now."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Police were waiting at the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death for family members, according to FOX 4 Dallas. The report will probably not be ready until Friday.