Texas mother lost custody of 6 other children before child's death: reports

A Texas mother detained since her 2-year-old son was found dead in the church dump last week, previously lost custody of six older children on charges including negligence, according to multiple reports.

Laura Sánchez, 35, formerly known as Laura Villalon, renounced children's parental rights in 2015 after accusations that she abused drugs and alcohol, neglected children, was expelled from rehabilitation programs in substance abuse and did not meet with his probation officer. after being linked to a robbery case, according to records, according to the Waco Tribune-Herald.

"Em. Villalon has continued to abuse cocaine throughout the department's involvement with the family," wrote a caseworker from the Department of Family and Protection Services at the time, according to the newspaper. "Em. Villalon has made no substantial attempt to receive treatment for his drug addictions and has unsuccessfully terminated the treatments twice during the case."

Waco's attorney, Gerald Villarrial, who represented the interests of the six children during the process to rescind their parental rights, confirmed those details last Friday, according to KWTX-TV from Waco.

“Not only did he lose custody, but his parental rights were terminated, and that is because the main part of this was negligence and drug abuse. She was using drugs during that time and couldn't stop, "he said, according to the station.

His parental rights to the six children, two with the last name Villalon and four with the last name Sánchez, were terminated that year after an 18-month investigation, the newspaper reported.

Sánchez was arrested in June. 2 on first-degree felony charges against a boy, identified as Frankie Gonzales, whom she had reported missing the day before after originally claiming that she disappeared in a local park.

Police said they took them to the garbage container where Sánchez said he hid the boy's body on May 30. They added that his initial report was a ruse to cover his death, the Tribune-Herald reported. Police said Sanchez later told detectives that Frankie died in his care on or around May 28.

"This is a tragic scene for our community and for our police officers today," Waco police spokesman Garen Bynum said after charges were brought against Sánchez. "Many of us are parents too and this is heartbreaking to watch, but we will do our best to investigate this thoroughly, as in all cases, for this child."

Authorities confirmed that her other two children, aged 3 years and 4 months, were placed in foster homes after Sánchez was arrested, the station reported. Workers at the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services filed petitions on June 3 to end Sanchez's parents' rights for them, authorities said, according to the newspaper.

Autopsy results on Frankie's death were still pending, but foul play is suspected, police said. Frankie was buried in a Waco cemetery on Tuesday during a private ceremony, according to KWTX-TV.

"Frankie did not die of natural causes," added Bynum.

Sánchez was being held at the McLennan County Jail under the name Laura Villalon, according to jail records. His bonus was set at $ 500,000.

Fox News's Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.