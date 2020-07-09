Texas officer finds a burning house and saves an 8-year-old boy

As Cristóbal Marín was driving Monday to collect food for his horses in Socorro, a city in El Paso County, he saw a large column of smoke. Marin told CNN that she turned in the direction of the smoke, which came from a residential area, to see if she could help. When he arrived, he said an officer wearing a bulletproof vest and face mask was running out of flames with a boy.

In the video Marin recorded, it shows Socorro police officer Joshua González running towards the mobile home where black smoke and orange flames were seen coming out of it.

"When I parked my patrol unit, I could feel the heat coming from the residence," Gonzalez told CNN affiliate KVIA. "Once I introduced myself to the people who were waiting, I asked them what was happening and they told me that there was someone inside the residence, that there were people there … it was inside my heart and soul to run and try and get out this people ".

The officer said the front door of the house was warm to the touch and when he entered he found two adults, one who was elderly and an 8-year-old boy.