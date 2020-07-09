Texas officer finds a burning house and saves an 8-year-old boy

As Cristóbal Marín was driving Monday to collect food for his horses in Socorro, a city in El Paso County, he saw a large column of smoke. Marin told CNN that she turned in the direction of the smoke, which came from a residential area, to see if she could help. When he arrived, he said an officer wearing a bulletproof vest and face mask was running out of flames with a boy.
In the video Marin recorded, it shows Socorro police officer Joshua González running towards the mobile home where black smoke and orange flames were seen coming out of it.
The officer said the front door of the house was warm to the touch and when he entered he found two adults, one who was elderly and an 8-year-old boy.
"The house was already full of smoke, I could hardly breathe and I even advised them to 'cover their mouths' to try to get out safely as soon as possible," González said. "From that moment on, I grabbed the boy and held him tight in my arms and ran with him and took him to the street where there were a couple of neighbors … to take care of him."
The other two adults inside the home were taken to a safe place, González said, by an off-duty firefighter who was on the scene. The boy was not injured, according to KVIA, but the older adult was treated on the scene for smoke inhalation.
They also added that neighbors used their water hoses to help put out the flames until the fire department arrived.
"… thanks to the residents and we emphasize that what we saw happened yesterday was an example of friends and neighbors who helped each other in extreme circumstances," the police statement said.
The rescued boy told González at the scene that he was really sad that his soccer boots were lost in the fire, according to KVIA. The officer offered to buy him new ones.