Texas priest and community find new way to provide comfort amid coronavirus outbreak

Texas priest Clint Ressler has been riding his bike through a Houston suburb, praying with parishioners on his porches since the coronavirus forced churches to close, but as the July heat slows down his home visits. , has found a new way to provide comfort and purpose. your community, according to a report.

Father Ressler, senior pastor of the Santa Maria de los Milagros Medal in Texas City, has prayed with more than 500 families on his bicycle. But as temperatures soar to the triple digits, he and a group of neighborhood volunteers are providing food, clothing and other necessities to 100 families each weekend, KHOU-TV reported in Houston.

"People are encouraged to hear the positive story, and they want to know that good people are doing good things," Ressler told the station. "And they want to be those good people. So, to the extent that we can give them a chance to be a part of that, and not just feel helpless sitting at home, then I think we are beginning to see the body of Christ come to life."

Donations to the St. Vincent DePaul food pantry are also largely provided by neighbors, KHOU reported.

"Maybe just because I have seen God work in so many ways, I have to believe," he added. "I easily believe that he is working on all of us and we will probably only see him when we look back. When we come through our 40 days in the desert, or whatever image you want to talk about, so we can see that God was working to through us. Not just in a miraculous way, but through us. "

Despite the heat, Ressler continues to reach parishioners at his speed of 10. He simply has a smaller window between cool enough temperatures and darkness, but he told KHOU that he visits between one and three families every day.

"That was his access point to God, going to church on Sunday," he told the station in April. "So he's giving us the opportunity to try to find God in new ways."