Texas protesters dump beer kegs on the street to demand that the bars be reopened

Texas protesters gathered in the Cincinnati Entertainment District of El Paso over the weekend of July 4 to demand that the bars be reopened. The bars were ordered closed a second time on June 26 after the state experienced a resurgence in coronavirus cases.

The entertainment center, which is made up of restaurants, bars, and retail stores, attracted citizens who wanted to show their support for local businesses, and perhaps redeem some free beer, which was reportedly delivered to protesters by other protesters. . .

An assistant, Raquel Mertz, told KTSM that she was there in solidarity, "… when our neighbors are affected, it affects us all."

As part of the protests, a beer keg was opened and poured down Cincinnati Street to indicate that all alcohol bars cannot be sold during the pandemic and loss of profit.

"Duty-free beer running down the street, like in the old days when they had the tea party when they dumped duty-free tea in the harbor," Frank Ricci Jr., the owner of Rockin & # 39; Cigar Bar told KTSM .

Currently, the state of Texas has seen spikes in positive coronavirus cases.

A record 8,181 Coronavirus Texans were hospitalized on Sunday, a new daily high as cases overall fell during the coronavirus pandemic.

State health officials also reported 29 additional deaths, with a total of 2,637 deaths and 195,239 confirmed cases.

Fox News' Frank Miles contributed to this report.