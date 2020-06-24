Texas reaches 5,000 new cases of coronavirus for the first time as infections increase

AUSTIN, Texas – The number of rapidly worsening coronaviruses in Texas reached grim new milestones Tuesday when the state topped 5,000 new cases in a single day for the first time and hospitalizations hit record numbers again, leading to the largest pediatric hospital. from the USA USA Starting to treat adult patients in Houston

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott stressed that the public "understands the magnitude of the challenge" that is looming and, for the first time since Texas lifted closing orders in May, authorized cities and counties to immediately impose stricter restrictions on large gatherings.

The move reflected a more urgent tone Abbott is now taking after previously claiming that the growing numbers in Texas raised concerns, but not alarms. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, told lawmakers in Washington on Tuesday that "the next two weeks will be critical" in Texas and other states that are trying to reduce an alarming increase in new cases.

It was just last weekend that Texas topped 4,000 cases in a single day for the first time. On Tuesday, the record soared to more than 5,400 new cases, and while Texas is testing more people, the rate of people who tested positive rose closer to 10 percent, the highest since mid-April, when Texas was still under suspension. home orders.

Abbott says shutting down the economy again is a last resort. Now he emphasizes facial coatings more vigorously than at any time during the pandemic, but continues to resist calls from cities, business groups, and teachers to make masks mandatory.

"There are still many people in the state of Texas who think that the spread of COVID-19 is not a challenge," Abbott told Bryan's KBTX television station. “The coronavirus is serious. It's spreading. "

Infection rates in Texas have doubled since late May, and on Tuesday, the state reached the twelfth consecutive day of COVID-19 hospitalizations with more than 4,000. That equates to a more than 170 percent increase in hospitalizations since Memorial Day, although Abbott and the Texas Hospital Association have emphasized that there is still large capacity for now.

However, some of the state's largest medical centers are beginning to create more space.

Texas Children & # 39; s Hospital, the largest pediatric hospital in the United States, said Tuesday it was admitting adult patients to its campuses to free up more space in hospital beds in the Houston area. The number of COVID-19 positive hospital patients in Harris County, spanning Houston, has nearly tripled since May 31.

Houston this week joined other major Texas cities that took advantage of Abbott's allowing them to force companies to impose mask policies on customers. At the beginning of the pandemic, Abbott eliminated the ability of cities and counties to set their own COVID-19 restrictions, but on Tuesday it ceded some power and allowed them to impose restrictions on outdoor gatherings of more than 100 people.

The move comes ahead of the July 4 holiday, when public health officials have raised new concerns about large crowds.

Despite the increase, Abbott and state education officials have said it will be safe to reopen public schools in August. Local officials will decide on safety measures such as masks, but the Texas State Teachers Association demanded Tuesday a state order requiring masks for students and staff when class resumes for the fall semester.

"The governor can preach the benefits of wearing a mask as much as he wants, but as long as he continues to evade responsibility for issuing a mask order, some school officials will not require them, and the health risks to students and school employees will increase, Noel Candelaria, president of the association, said.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that disappear within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause serious illness, including pneumonia, and be fatal.

Associated Press writer Jim Vertuno in Austin, Texas contributed to this report.