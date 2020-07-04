Texas records the highest number of coronavirus cases recorded since the start of the pandemic

Texas reported its largest daily increase in confirmed coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, 8,258, on Saturday, following a face-mask mandate from Governor Greg Abbott in an effort to stem the increase in cases.

Texas health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now up to 191,790, The Associated Press reported.

Additionally, there were reportedly 33 additional COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the number of deaths statewide to 2,608, authorities said. Hospitalizations remained somewhat stable at 7,890.

"COVID-19 is not going to go away, in fact, it is getting worse. Now more than ever, everyone's action is needed until the treatments are available for COVID-19," Abbott said in a video posted by his office. do more to curb the spread without blocking Texas. "

Anyone who fails to comply with Abbott's face mask order could be subject to a $ 250 fine, Fox 4 reported.

First time offenders can expect a verbal or written warning from the authorities. If someone violates the mandate a second time, they can be fined, but no one will be arrested or jailed for not wearing a mask.

The governor's order also gives local officials the power to restrict certain outdoor gatherings that exceed 10 people.

Despite criticism of the increase in the number of cases, President Trump has argued that as the evidence expands, so will the number of positive results, with most patients recovering or remaining asymptomatic.