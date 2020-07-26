Texas reports 8,112 new cases and 168 new deaths

The Rio de Janeiro city government announced on Saturday that the city's popular New Year's Eve celebration will be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, the city government said the event, which draws millions of people to the iconic Copacabana beach each year, "is not viable in the pandemic scenario, without the existence of a vaccine."

The statement said that the city tourism office will soon present alternative event proposals to Mayor Marcelo Crivella that are "without assistance in person, in a virtual format" and that take into account "an atmosphere of reflection and hope in the face of so many losses "

The future of samba performances and street parties leading up to the Rio de Janeiro Lenten Carnival, which normally take place in February, is still uncertain.

The city government statement says the local tourism office is awaiting an official position from the Independent League of Samba Schools, the body representing the thousands of samba schools competing in elaborate performances during Carnival. The statement said there is still no official decision on whether street parties will be canceled during Carnival.

To make decisions, we need an analysis of the whole situation, including the number of cases, the evolution of the treatment of the disease, the preventive measures and the creation of a vaccine, "said the statement.

The Rio de Janeiro announcement follows São Paulo's neighboring decision to postpone its Carnival celebration to May or June of next year, despite the fact that the date of the Carnival is linked to the religious holiday of Easter and Lent.

In early July, the city of São Paulo announced that its New Year celebrations would be canceled this year.