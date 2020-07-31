Texas reports more than 8,800 new Covid-19 cases

When an Indiana school district returned to in-person learning for its first day of the 2020-21 school year, one of its students tested positive for Covid-19, according to a letter sent to parents.

The Hancock County Health Department notified Greenfield-Central Junior High School Thursday that one of its students, who had attended part of the school day, tested positive for Covid-19, Superintendent Dr. Harold Olin said in his letter to parents.

Olin said that when they realized the positive result, the school enacted its "Positive Covid-19 Test Protocol."

The student was immediately isolated within the school clinic, and the student's schedule, including transportation and extracurricular activities, was examined to determine which students or staff would be considered a close contact.

As part of the district's return to in-person learning, "all areas of all schools" are already professionally disinfected each night, but the superintendent noted that special attention will be given to the areas and classrooms in which the infected student had been.