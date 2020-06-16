Texas Reports New Record for Daily Covid-19 Cases

An Amtrak train passes through Little Falls, New York, on May 19. David Boe / AP

Amtrak warns of yet another round of job cuts as it cuts train service amid a stubbornly slow recovery and said it does not plan to ask Congress for enough money to preserve jobs.

A rail network executive wrote to employees that he plans to run many of the long-distance routes less frequently, saving the rail network $ 150 million in costs. CNN obtained a copy of the message.

Executive Vice President Roger Harris did not quantify job losses, but said the company "will work quickly to determine what downsizing or layoffs will occur."

The passenger rail service does not plan to ask Congress for additional funds to save those jobs, or 20% of the leave of absence announced in May, spokesman Kimberly Woods told CNN.

Amtrak has requested more than $ 3.5 billion from Congress this year, including a special request of $ 1.47 billion to help with costs and losses related to the coronavirus.

Woods said Amtrak is "in the planning phase" and has not determined whether long-distance job cuts will add to the 20% cuts.

In the memo, Harris wrote: “Congress is not going to endorse us indefinitely to run mostly empty trains. We need to demonstrate that we are using our resources efficiently and responsibly. "

Amtrak's 15 long-distance routes extend to the 2,400-mile California Zephyr line, running from Chicago to the San Francisco area. He used to run that route, and one more, daily, but plans to reduce service on most lines to three times a week.

"As the economy begins to reopen, demand continues to drop more than 70%," Woods told CNN. "We forecast a slow recovery and we expect the number of passengers across the system in fiscal year 21 to be half of what it was in 2019."

Employee unions request the help of Congress: However, Amtrak employee unions are asking Congress to help save those jobs. A coalition of 14 unions wrote to Congress on Friday requesting $ 350 million for Amtrak to avoid layoffs.

They warned that the rail line "will use the pandemic as an excuse to permanently and artificially reduce its workforce, eliminate or reduce on-board routes and services or other customer services, or replace Amtrak employees with outside contractors."

Amtrak recently turned 49 and said before the pandemic it was on its way to its first profitable year.