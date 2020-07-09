Texas Republican Party sues Houston mayor for canceling party convention in person

"Our goal is for the courts to listen and decide in our favor in time to open the George R. Brown Convention Center on Monday morning so that we can safely begin our vital work in the electoral process," the party said in a statement on Thursday. .

Turner said Wednesday that he had asked the city's legal department to review the contract between the Republican State Executive Committee and the operator of the convention venue, Houston First Corporation. He later announced Wednesday that he had officially instructed Houston First Corporation to cancel his contract with the state Republican Party.

The party is suing Turner, Houston First Corporation and the city of Houston for breach of contract, according to a press release.

Turner attracted national attention in making the announcement, with the Democrat speaking in deeply personal terms about the memory of his late mother to explain his decision.