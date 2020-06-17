Texas sees record number of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations

Texas Governor Greg Abbott tried to allay fears of a second wave of coronavirus on Tuesday when the state set new records for daily cases and hospitalizations.

The Lone Star State health department registered 2,622 new infections, the most reported in a single day since the start of the pandemic.

There was also a new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations for the eighth time in nine days, at 2,518, an increase of nearly 200 from Monday.

"It does raise concerns, but there is no reason to be alarmed at this time," Abbott said, urging people to wear masks and stay home as much as possible.

Abbott noted an increase in delays in testing and reporting as reasons for the jump in daily case numbers.

He also attributed some of the blame to those under the age of 30 who are unmasked or scoff at social distancing rules in "bar-like settings" or Memorial Day celebrations.

"We think we can also accurately say that there has been an increase, especially starting around the Memorial Day period and going a few weeks after that, an increase in people who test positive because they may not be practicing all of these safe standards." Abbott said. said.

The Republican governor assured people that the Texas health care system could withstand sudden increases in cases and hospitalizations with nearly 15,000 open beds, including nearly 1,700 in intensive care units.

Texas aggressively reopened on May 1 and continued to lift its block, despite the increase in infections. Just last week, Abbott allowed retailers, restaurants, and amusement parks to increase capacity.

At least two other states, Florida and Arizona, have also seen an increase in cases in recent weeks.

On Tuesday, Sunshine State recorded 2,783 new cases, setting a record for the fourth time in six days.

New cases in the Grand Canyon state hit a daily high of nearly 2,400, nearly double the previous record, health officials said. The state also reported an additional 25 deaths, while hospital intensive care units were around 80 percent of capacity.

