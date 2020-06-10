Texas Southern University offers George Floyd's daughter a full scholarship

Texas Southern University announced Tuesday that they will award a full scholarship to George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter if she decides to attend in the future.

Located in Houston, where Floyd grew up and where his family and friends gathered for his funeral on Tuesday, the university promised in a Facebook post "to prepare a place for Miss Floyd if she wishes to attend college."

Weepers Say Goodbye to George Floyd at Emotional Funeral Service Before Private Burial in Houston

Albert Myres, chairman of the school's Board of Regents, who attended Floyd's funeral, said the gesture is intended to honor Floyd, who died in police custody after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck. for over eight minutes, and present An Opportunity for their youngest daughter, Gianna.

"This Board is committed to education and understands that a college degree is one of many powerful steps toward a productive and successful life," Myres said in a statement. "We know that this gesture cannot take the place of her father's loving presence, but we hope that it will help facilitate her journey through life."

Floyd's death sparked hundreds of national protests denouncing police brutality and excessive police force against blacks in particular. Gianna's mother, Roxie Washington, stated that the officers responsible for her death will be brought to justice.

"I wanted everyone to know that this is what those officers took from me," Washington said during a press conference earlier this month, with his daughter by his side. “At the end of the day, they can go home and be with their families. Gianna has no father.

"He will never see her grow up, graduate, he will never walk her down the hall," she said. "If there is a problem that he has and needs his father, he doesn't have it anymore."

In addition to TSU, artist Kanye West also pledged $ 2 million to support Floyd's families and legal teams, as well as Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, who also died.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Part of West's donation will help cover Floyd's tuition, a representative for the rapper said Friday, according to reports from the Associated Press.