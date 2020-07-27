Texas stadiums help fight coronavirus with drones that spray disinfectants

DALLAS – Stadiums are looking for ways to get fans to the stands in time for fall sports despite the coronavirus outbreak, prompting some Texas facilities to turn to drones for help.

Cotton Bowl Senior Marketing Director Julian Bowman describes the feeling of seeing the iconic Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas empty for the past few months, saying, "It's a strange feeling."

"The Cotton Bowl opened in 1930, so this was our 90th year and it was our best year and unfortunately with COVID we can't do it," said Bowman. "It has really affected how we have been able to connect with our sports community and our entertainment community."

The Cotton Bowl, located in Fair Park in Dallas, is the home of the Red River Rivalry. Every year in October, the University of Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma University Sooners meet at the stadium, but COVID-19 has airborne the sports destination at the Cotton Bowl and other stadiums across the country.

Uncertainty has prompted the stadium to turn to technology for help, hiring Arvika Aerial Tech and R-Water to help attract fans and spectators.

"It's kind of weird for us because we're in the people-gathering business," Bowman said. "We are looking for unique ways to get people to meet at Fair Life Park and prepare the Cotton Bowl for sports, so we are working with the companies."

Cotton Bowl is partnering with the two companies to start cleaning the stadium with a drone-sprayed disinfectant.

Paul Woessner, vice president of Texas-based Arvika Aerial Tech, said his drones have generally been used for agriculture, but the COVID-19 pandemic created a new avenue to disinfect the company.

"We have joined the latest technology with drones and" precision-ag "disinfectants," Woessner said. "We saw high schools cancel things this spring and it was a natural step to see if we can get our business off the cornfield and take it to the soccer stadium to make a difference."

The company would test 20 different areas before starting to disinfect, calling these areas "sample zones." When the drone finishes disinfecting, workers would re-sample to make sure the bacteria in the sample area were gone.

"With one pass, we can hit approximately four rows instead of one person going and having to do each one by themselves," Woessner said.

Each drone costs approximately $ 20,000 and could be used for indoor and outdoor disinfection. The drones will spray R-Water as a disinfectant, in a partnership that started in the spring of 2020.

"Schools and sports weave our cultures so that when we can bring them back, we can bring them back to the United States," said Rayne Guest, founder of R-Water. "Our product has a contact time of one minute, unlike most, which has a contact time of 10 minutes, which means you have to let the product sit for so long before it kills anything."

R-Water is currently being used in various schools in Texas, including Texas State University and, more recently, Southwestern University in Georgetown.

"In schools, we are using a device that we install that produces 300 gallons of disinfectant and 100 gallons of all-purpose cleaner and degreaser in 24 hours, so we installed the system at school so that cleaning staff can use it," Guest said.

The founder of R-Water added that the product would normally be used in backpacks in stadiums, but, for the first time, the product will now be used in drones.

"This is the first time we have added the use of drones to our arsenal, which is really exciting for us," Guest said. "There will be other areas in a stadium, such as restrooms and food service areas where people will use the product in spray bottles and pump sprayers."

The Cotton Bowl could normally house just over 92,000 people, with an event space of this size, the drone should be able to disinfect it in about four hours.

"We think it is part of the puzzle to get the audience back to where you and I will be next to each other at a soccer game or something," Woessner said.

Jason Reagan, a lifelong contributor to Drone Life, said a company in New York has been doing something similar.

"You already had a lot of drone companies that were spraying crops with drones, so it lends itself very well and makes disinfection very easy in terms of pivoting," Reagan said.

Reagan also added that drones have played a critical role in helping the world recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The real area where drones are making a big difference is in the delivery area," Reagan said. "Companies have been able to deliver PPE (personal protective equipment) to areas that can be difficult for vehicles to access."

Reagan emphasized that only a "specialized drone" had the ability to do so, citing that the drone needed to be able to carry a lot of weight and have a lot of power.

"It is something that is beginning and some companies are adapting and can take that to the drone space, but it is still in the early stages," Reagan said.

Cotton Bowl officials added they will follow all guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) when they can reopen. Spectra, the managing company of Fair Park, made a statement to Fox News: “Spectra's focus on the health and safety of our employees, guests, artists, athletes and partners continues to drive every aspect of our meticulous preparation for a responsible welcome and Safe Behind the crowds at Cotton Bowl Stadium and Fair Park. In addition to testing innovative solutions such as the collaboration between R-Water and Arvika, we continue to work on a comprehensive reopening plan that includes health screenings, improved cleaning procedures, social distancing, and employee training, among other protocols. ”

For now, drones in the Cotton Bowl will be practicing, spraying only water as officials wait for the Federal Aviation Administration to approve the use of the disinfectant, a decision expected in the next 90 days. Arvika Aerial Tech drone operators have been working with drones in the Cotton Bowl to test battery life and find the most effective use of the disinfectant.

The drones will also be used at the Toyota stadium in Frisco, Texas, and must also be approved for indoor spraying in late July, authorities said.