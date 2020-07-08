Texas State Fair canceled for the first time since World War II

The Texas State Fair has been canceled for the first time since World War II.

Authorities said Tuesday the event will not take place in 2020 as the Lone Star state continues to face a new wave of coronavirus cases, according to The Dallas Morning News.

"In the current climate of COVID-19, there is no feasible way for the Fair to take proper precautions while maintaining the fair environment it knows and loves," said Texas State Fair Board President Gina Norris. .

"While we can't predict what the COVID-19 pandemic will be like in September, the recent surge in positive cases is troubling for all of North Texas. The safest and most responsible decision we could make for everyone involved right now in our 134-year history is taking a break for the 2020 season. "

Texas has seen 210,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 2,700 deaths from the disease.

The State Fair has only been canceled eight times since it began in 1886. The first cancellation was in 1918 at the end of World War I, 1935-1937 during the Texas Centennial Exposition and the Pan American Exposition and finally 1942-1945 for help with the war effort.

On Monday, Governor Andrew Cuomo also said in his daily press conference that he was canceling the New York State Fair due to the pandemic.

"That personally makes me very unhappy, but that's where we are."