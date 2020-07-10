Texas Surpasses 100 Coronavirus Deaths in One Day

More than 100 Texas residents died of the coronavirus on Thursday.

The grim milestone marks the second consecutive day the state broke its record for single-day COVID-19-related deaths, at 98 next Wednesday. Texas also reported 9,782 new cases on Thursday, totaling 230,346, with 2,918 resulting in death.

According to a Houston Chronicle analysis, there are currently about 9,610 patients hospitalized for COVID-19, another registry, with 11,575 beds and 5,288 ventilators available.

Governor Greg Abbott had previously suspended elective surgeries at hospitals in Bexar, Cameron, Dallas, Harris, Hidalgo, Nueces, Travis and Webb counties in anticipation of the overload.

"The state of Texas continues to implement strategies to help ensure an ample supply of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients," he said. “By expanding this directive to include counties within these 11 TSAs, we are freeing up more resources to address increases in COVID-19 related cases. The State of Texas will continue to do everything possible to mitigate the spread of this virus and to support our hospitals and healthcare professionals as they care for their fellow Texans. We should all unite and continue to practice social distancing, cover our faces in public, and stay home when possible. ”

Governor Abbott also issued an executive order last Friday requiring all bars to implement new security measures. The order is a reversal of a previous decision that allows companies to open more freely. Under the new rule, bars must close at noon and put strict security measures on outdoor activities.