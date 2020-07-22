Texas teacher aide accused of having sex with three students

A Texas high school assistant teacher is accused of having sex with three separate students, including a meeting at her home after putting her young son to bed, according to reports.

Ashlyn Faye Bell, 24, is being held on $ 150,000 bail after being caught by underage dating with 16 and 17-year-olds last year, arranging connections through SnapChat, the Gazette reported. from Texarkana.

Bell worked as an assistant to the Texarkana Independent School District between August and May, and began communicating with teens outside of the classroom in November via the social media app, eventually connecting with them at home, the outlet said.

He first agreed to meet one of the 17-year-old students at a local truck stop during Thanksgiving break, then drove him home to New Boston, Texas, while his son slept in the car seat in the back of the car. and had sex with the teenager after putting him to bed.

A second boy, also 17, told investigators that he went to Bell's house to have sex multiple times, and that he would then take him home.

The 16-year-old victim told police that she went to the teacher's aide's home after a game of soccer playoff in high school. He told investigators that Bell drove him home at 5:15 a.m. and agreed to pick him up to have sex again the following weekend.

She was arrested in June and charged with two counts of inappropriate relationship between educator and student for her encounter with the 17-year-old, and one count of sexual assault for her date with the 16-year-old, the Gazette said.

Bell faces up to 20 years in prison on each count if convicted.