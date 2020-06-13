Teyana Taylor reveals pregnancy in new music video







The 29-year-old singer, model, and actress revealed a baby bump at the end of the "Wake Up Love" video, which featured her husband, NBA player Iman Shumpert, and daughter Iman Tayla, also known as Junie.

This will be the couple's second child together. The two have been married since 2016.

"We are ready and very excited. Iman is super excited," Taylor told People. "Junie is ecstatic, I'm talking super ecstatic. Everyone is excited. I can't wait. I have three more months left until we meet our little princess."

Shumpert rapped a verse on the video, which showed the next family of four, lying on the bed, surrounded by clouds.

In an Instagram post announcing the new video, Taylor wrote a note to Shumpert honoring him and the Black Lives Matter movement. "Even though you are the love of my life, my king, my husband and an incredible father. YOU ARE STILL A BLACK MAN, first of all. And that's the risk I take when you walk away from me and walk out the door every day I could have lost you yesterday. I could lose you today. I could lose you tomorrow, "he wrote. "The sadness of our planet has corrupted humanity's ability to make empowering decisions. Darkened, but not by the sun; we still stand in the assembly and cry out for help. For these reasons I have broken through my defenses; I am listening, I see you. , I love you ". In the final scene of the music video, Taylor raises her shirt to reveal the blow in a poignant moment among the family. Four-year-old Junie can be seen pulling her father's hand away so she can hug the baby's bump, something she does quite often, according to Taylor. "What he did at the end of the video is Junie all the time," said Taylor. "She corners the whole baby all the time. We were in bed loving each other, and she jumped on us like 'I'm here!' It's the cutest thing." The family has many ideas on how to name the baby, but the three still have a few more months to decide. The new song follows four other singles from their upcoming studio release, "The Album," which will be released later this month.





