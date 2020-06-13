Teyana Taylor reveals pregnancy in new music video

The 29-year-old singer, model, and actress revealed a baby bump at the end of the "Wake Up Love" video, which featured her husband, NBA player Iman Shumpert, and daughter Iman Tayla, also known as Junie.
This will be the couple's second child together. The two have been married since 2016.
Shumpert rapped a verse on the video, which showed the next family of four, lying on the bed, surrounded by clouds.
In an Instagram post announcing the new video, Taylor wrote a note to Shumpert honoring him and the Black Lives Matter movement.
"The sadness of our planet has corrupted humanity's ability to make empowering decisions. Darkened, but not by the sun; we still stand in the assembly and cry out for help. For these reasons I have broken through my defenses; I am listening, I see you. , I love you ".
In the final scene of the music video, Taylor raises her shirt to reveal the blow in a poignant moment among the family.
Four-year-old Junie can be seen pulling her father's hand away so she can hug the baby's bump, something she does quite often, according to Taylor.
The family has many ideas on how to name the baby, but the three still have a few more months to decide.