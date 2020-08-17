thai-king-commutes-sentences-of-two-men-on-death-row-for-murdering-british-backpackers

(CNN) Two men on death row for killing a pair of British backpackers on a Thai island in 2014 have had their death sentences commuted to life imprisonment by the country’s king.

The bodies of 23-year-old Hanna Witheridge and 24-year-old David Miller were discovered in September 2014 on a beach on Koh Tao, a small island in the Gulf of Thailand.

They were partially undressed and had sustained severe head injuries. Witheridge had been raped.

Two Burmese men, Zaw Lin and Wai Phyo — also known as Win Zaw Htun — were arrested almost two weeks after the bodies were found. In 2015, they were both found guilty and sentenced to death. Now, they will instead face life imprisonment, said Nakhon Chompuchat, the two men’s defense lawyer.

On Friday, the Thai king passed a mass royal pardon for those on death row who have exhausted all appeal options and have never before received a royal pardon.