Thai pilot, punished by coronavirus, switches to motorcycle food deliveries

Pilots are no exception.

In Thailand, where domestic tourism is just starting to increase this month after a tightening of closure restrictions, some airmen have moved from the skies to the roads, taking jobs delivering food on motorcycles or as drivers of transportation applications for automobiles.

These include co-pilot Nakarin Inta, who has been a commercial pilot for approximately four years. Now he's delivering orders for Line Man, a local messaging app.

Co-pilot Nakarin Inta has been flying for Thai Lion Air for four years. courtesy of Nakarin Inta

"Some [airline staff] have been on vacation without pay," he tells CNN Travel. "And for most of us, income was reduced by more than 70%. I still have expenses every month, so I had to find something on my own."

As in many other global cities, Bangkok's food delivery service applications have increased in popularity due to closure measures imposed by the Thai government in March. Following the example of a fellow pilot, Inta realized that he could generate a small income to support his wife and four-year-old daughter by delivering food orders on his motorcycle.

"I thought, I can't just sit there and wait for help. I have to fight for my family. I have to do something and I have both hands, I have my bike, so I found my part-time job. And now I am a food delivery man."

Following a lifelong dream

As a pilot, Inta says she would normally earn between $ 6,000 and $ 8,000 per month. courtesy of Nakarin Inta

The 42-year-old man has always dreamed of a life in the cockpit, but, fearing economic instability in the aviation industry, he paused in pursuit of that dream for years.

About five years ago, however, he decided to do it. Witnessing the rise of low-cost airlines in Thailand, he studied for his commercial pilot degree and soon after landed a job with Thai Lion Air.

"Being a pilot is always in my dreams when I was a kid," he says.

"The best thing is to travel around the world and see so many people. I see passengers smile when I dress and go to the airport. I see their smile when they meet or travel to the beaches or mountains on vacation. And, more than anything, I can earn some money to support my family. "

As a pilot, Inta says she would normally earn between $ 6,000 and $ 8,000 per month.

Now, punished by the Covid-19 pandemic since mid-March, he says earning $ 30 a day would be a great victory for him.

And you are not alone. With multiple airlines cutting flights to a minimum, Inta says she knows more than 50 Thai pilots, including some personal friends, who now work as food delivery, transportation app drivers, or food vendors as they wait to resume their routine work of new.

Some are even using their luxury vehicles for their part-time job, such as BMW motorcycles and sedans, says Inta.

He and his friends have not been fired, but their wages are based on their flight assignments.

"I think everyone [was shocked] by Covid-19, everyone in the world, but look to your side, your loved ones. You have to fight for them and fight for yourself," says the pilot.

Inta, punished by Covid-19, is delivering food until he returns to heaven. CNN

"The first time I received an order and delivered it to the customer, the feeling was great. I'm proud. I can do it."

In terms of going back to heaven, Inta is optimistic that he will soon return to his "office".

Now that the Thai government is in the early stages of relaunching domestic tourism, flights will increase.

Inta says she is scheduled to take a four-day upgrade pilot program in August, and then she can probably start working again.

"I miss every moment of my career," he says. "I miss my colleagues, my captain, my cabin crew and dispatchers and all staff, as we have worked together as a team for many years. And most of all, I miss my office in heaven."