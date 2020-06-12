Thai restaurant owners receive 723 years in prison for seafood scam

Apichart Bowornbancharak and Prapassorn Bawornban sold vouchers to customers who were entitled to use their seafood buffet at an extremely low price.
But then they declined the promotions, sparking complaints from hundreds of unhappy customers.
Prosecutors said they knew their offer could not be honored. "It was impossible to sell food of such high quality as advertised," they argued in court, adding that the defendants "had no (intention) to meet the conditions announced to the public."
The couple, whose restaurant was called Laemgate Infinite, was arrested in September and has been in detention ever since.
Thailand often issues long prison terms on multiple charges, but Thai law means they will serve no more than 20 years in prison.
Prosecutors said 347 customers had purchased the promotion after it was advertised on Facebook and other social media.
The prices offered were as low as 88 Thai baht ($ 3).
The couple pleaded guilty from the start of their legal proceedings, the prosecutor told CNN.
Their sentence was reduced from 1,446 years after they confessed, and they were also fined 1,807,500 baht ($ 58,500).