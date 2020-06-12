Thai restaurant owners receive 723 years in prison for seafood scam

Apichart Bowornbancharak and Prapassorn Bawornban sold vouchers to customers who were entitled to use their seafood buffet at an extremely low price.

But then they declined the promotions, sparking complaints from hundreds of unhappy customers.

Prosecutors said they knew their offer could not be honored. "It was impossible to sell food of such high quality as advertised," they argued in court, adding that the defendants "had no (intention) to meet the conditions announced to the public."

The couple, whose restaurant was called Laemgate Infinite, was arrested in September and has been in detention ever since.